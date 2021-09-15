Mincon distributes drilling consumables in Elko

At a warehouse in Elko, branch manager Justin Henry for Mincon Group Inc. demonstrates how a metal shroud slides over a reverse circulation drill that is used in the mining industry.

The RC drill and chuck sleeve are among the products of Mincon, a global drilling business specializing in the design, development, manufacture and service of hard-rock drilling solutions.

Founded in 1977 in Shannon, Ireland, Mincon manufactures products in Ireland as well as Australia, Canada, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the U.K. and U.S.A.

The U.S. headquarters is in Virginia, and the company has service centers worldwide, including in Elko to serve northeastern Nevada’s mines.

The Elko facility opened on West Main Street in 2020. Mincon’s Nevada base was previously in Sparks. Henry, who has been with Mincon for about five years, relocated with the business to Elko.

Mincon “takes care of their employees and everyone tends to work together really well,” Henry said. “We get a lot of good feedback about our products running well.”