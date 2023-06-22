TWIN FALLS — Elisa Maria Lugo, 39, of Twin Falls, passed away June 18, 2023 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Friends may visit with the family at a viewing on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Elisa Maria Lugo
