Dems sweep District 26, GOP carries rest of Magic Valley in 2022 election

TWIN FALLS — A small selection of competitive races for the state legislature were decided by Tuesday's election, with the vote count nearly complete by midday Wednesday.

In the eight counties of the Magic Valley, a majority of elected offices had already been decided during April's primary election, leaving many candidates without challengers in the general election.

In District 26, where traditionally left-leaning Blaine County has merged with Lincoln and Jerome counties by redistricting, the GOP saw a chance to flip the district and add to their supermajority in the legislature.

All three Democratic candidates prevailed. Democrat Ron Taylor emerged with the lead in the race for state senate, capturing 53.36% of votes over Rep. Laura Lickley of Jerome.

On Wednesday, Taylor released a statement vowing to represent all constituents of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

"I have spent my life in public service and I consider it the highest privilege to get to now continue that service as your Senator," Taylor said in the statement. "Whether you voted for me or you did not, I consider it my honor and duty now to represent each and all of you to the best of my abilities.

Lickley, with 46.64% of votes, conceded to Taylor midday Wednesday.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Lickley pledged to support "whatever advances the cause of a better Idaho, because that is what this race was all about, a better Idaho."

In the House, Rep. Ned Burns from Bellevue, kept his seat in the state Legislature, holding off Republican Mike Pohanka, with 51.83% of votes.

On Wednesday, Burns credited volunteers and supporters in a statement on his Facebook page.

"It’s been the honor of my life to show up for the people of this district, this big wonderful district that I’m so proud to call home," Burns said in the statement. "In just a few weeks, I’ll be back in our statehouse, hard at work for every one of you."

Shoshone Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald beat Jerome Republican Jack Nelsen by 383 votes for 51.277%.

Fitzgerald said she received a call from Nelsen congratulating her on Wednesday morning. In a post to her Facebook page, Fitzgerald said she was humbled to be elected.

"I will serve with honesty and compassion," Fitzgerald said in the post. "People often say Election Day is the end of the journey. But it’s not, it’s the beginning. Now the work begins!"

In Twin Falls, Republicans Linda Wright Hartgen and Greg Lanting each won their respective races. Hartgen came away with an easy victory in her bid to become the next state senator for District 25, representing most of municipal Twin Falls.

By the time all votes were counted, unofficial totals put Hartgen at over 75% of the vote compared with Constitution party candidate Pastor Paul Thompson with about 24%.

In a post to her Facebook page, Hartgen said she would "continue to listen and work with all of you and ask the hard questions."

In the race for representative seat B, Republican Greg Lanting held a similar lead over Independent candidate Liyah Babayan, earning 72.4% of the vote to Babayan's 27.6%.

Here are the unofficial election results as of Wednesday:

District 24 Senate

Glenneda Zuiderveld (R) 13,144

District 24 Representative seat A

Chenele Dixon (R) 13,280

District 24 Representative seat B

Steve Miller (R) 13,290

District 25 Senate

Linda Wright Hartgen (R) 8,213

Paul Thompson (C) 2,716

District 25 Representative seat A

Lance Clow (R) 9,314

District 25 Representative seat B

Liyah Babayan (I) 3,155

Greg Lanting (R) 8,278

District 26 Senate

Laurie Lickley (R) 7,009

Ron Taylor (D) 8,018

District 26 Representative seat A

Ned Burns (D) 7,870

Mike Pohanka (R) 7,315

District 26 Representative seat B

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (D) 7,719

Jack Nelsen (R) 7,336

District 27 Senate

Kelly Anthon (R) 10,645

Bill Drury (I) 1,310

District 27 Representative seat A

Douglas T Pickett (R) 11,220

District 27 Representative seat B

Clay Handy (R) 11,052

Rock Creek Rural Fire District Temporary Override Levy

Yes 1,913

No 1,212

Hagerman Bond Election for Water System Improvements

Yes 195

No 196

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Don Hall (R) 18,797

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Jack Johnson (R) 18,664

Twin Falls County Clerk of the District Court

Kristina Glascock (R) 19,062

Twin Falls County Treasurer

Rebecca Petersen (R) 18,796

Twin Falls County Assessor

Bradford J. Wills (R) 18,545

Twin Falls County Coroner

Gene Turley (R) 18,976

College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1

Anna Germana Scholes 21,330

College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5

Scott F. McClure 21,347

Cassia County Commissioner - Second District

Robert J Kunau (R) 5,341

Cassia County Commissioner - Third District

Kent R. Searle (R) 5,409

Cassia County Clerk of the District Court

Joseph W. Larsen (R) 5,361

Cassia County Treasurer

Laura S Greener (R) 5,448

Cassia County Assessor

Martin K. Adams (R) 5,386

Cassia County Coroner

Craig J. Rinehart (R) 5,428

Jerome County Commissioner - Second District

Charles M Howell (R) 3,671

Jerome County Commissioner - Third District

John P. Crozier (R) 3,801

Jerome Clerk of the District Court

Michelle Emerson (R) 3,794

Jerome County Treasurer

Tevian L. Kober (R) 3,782

Jerome County Assessor

Mark Swenson (R) 3,759

Jerome County Coroner

Dan Chatterton (R) 2,662

Minidoka County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Dan Schaeffer (R) 4,300

Minidoka County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Jared Berkeley Orton (R) 4,208

Minidoka County Sheriff

David C Pinther (R) 4,343

Minidoka Clerk of District Court

Tonya Page (R) 4,289

Minidoka County Treasurer

Lavonna Dayley (R) 4,288

Minidoka County Assessor

Janice West (R) 4,300

Minidoka County Coroner

C.V. "Lucky" Bourn (R) 4,201

Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation District District Supervisor

Aaron Firth 369

Gooding County Commissioner - Second District

Mark E Bolduc (Rep) 3,617

Gooding County Commissioner - Third District

Ron Buhler (R) 3,612

Gooding Clerk of the District Court

Denise M. Gill (R) 3,609

Gooding County Treasurer

Christina "Tine" Wines (R) 3,685

Gooding County Assessor

Justin L. Baldwin (R) 3,633

Gooding County Coroner

Patrick J. Curtis (R) 3,632

Lincoln County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Rebecca Wood (R) 1,066

Lincoln County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Nathan W. Schutte (R) 1,174

Lincoln County Clerk of the District Court

Cindi Sievers (R) 1,122

Cieara Davis (I) 46

Lincoln County Treasurer

Ann Youts (R) 1,186

Lincoln County Assessor

Linda D. Jones (R) 1,091

Lincoln County Coroner

Mike Piper (R) 1,161

Camas County Commissioner - Second District

Marshall Ralph (R) 469

Camas County Commissioner - Third District

Travis Kramer (R) 477

Camas County Clerk of the District Court

Brianna Walter (R) 476

Camas County Treasurer

Deanna L. Hoskinson (R) 466

Camas County Assessor

Lynn Mcguire (R) 477

Camas County Coroner

Wesley A. Walker (R) 480