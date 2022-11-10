Dems sweep District 26, GOP carries rest of Magic Valley in 2022 election — but just for a short while

Editor's note: The headline was changed to reflect an outcome reversal after discrepancies were found between Jerome's vote count and the Secretary of State's Office count. The vote count in this article reflect the results as of Wednesday.
TWIN FALLS — A small selection of competitive races for the state legislature were decided by Tuesday’s election, with the vote count nearly complete by midday Wednesday.
In the eight counties of the Magic Valley, a majority of elected offices had already been decided during April’s primary election, leaving many candidates without challengers in the general election.
In District 26, where traditionally left-leaning Blaine County has merged with Lincoln and Jerome counties by redistricting, the GOP saw a chance to flip the district and add to their supermajority in the legislature.
All three Democratic candidates prevailed. Democrat Ron Taylor emerged with the lead in the race for state senate, capturing 53.36% of votes over Rep. Laura Lickley of Jerome.
On Wednesday, Taylor released a statement vowing to represent all constituents of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
“I have spent my life in public service and I consider it the highest privilege to get to now continue that service as your Senator,” Taylor said in the statement. “Whether you voted for me or you did not, I consider it my honor and duty now to represent each and all of you to the best of my abilities.
Lickley, with 46.64% of votes, conceded to Taylor midday Wednesday.
In a statement on her Facebook page, Lickley pledged to support “whatever advances the cause of a better Idaho, because that is what this race was all about, a better Idaho.”
In the House, Rep. Ned Burns from Bellevue, kept his seat in the state Legislature, holding off Republican Mike Pohanka, with 51.83% of votes.
On Wednesday, Burns credited volunteers and supporters in a statement on his Facebook page.
“It’s been the honor of my life to show up for the people of this district, this big wonderful district that I’m so proud to call home,” Burns said in the statement. “In just a few weeks, I’ll be back in our statehouse, hard at work for every one of you.”
Shoshone Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald beat Jerome Republican Jack Nelsen by 383 votes for 51.277%.
Fitzgerald said she received a call from Nelsen congratulating her on Wednesday morning. In a post to her Facebook page, Fitzgerald said she was humbled to be elected.
“I will serve with honesty and compassion,” Fitzgerald said in the post. “People often say Election Day is the end of the journey. But it’s not, it’s the beginning. Now the work begins!”
In Twin Falls, Republicans Linda Wright Hartgen and Greg Lanting each won their respective races. Hartgen came away with an easy victory in her bid to become the next state senator for District 25, representing most of municipal Twin Falls.
By the time all votes were counted, unofficial totals put Hartgen at over 75% of the vote compared with Constitution party candidate Pastor Paul Thompson with about 24%.
In a post to her Facebook page, Hartgen said she would “continue to listen and work with all of you and ask the hard questions.”
In the race for representative seat B, Republican Greg Lanting held a similar lead over Independent candidate Liyah Babayan, earning 72.4% of the vote to Babayan’s 27.6%.
Here are the unofficial election results as of Wednesday:
District 24 Senate
Glenneda Zuiderveld (R) 13,144
District 24 Representative seat A
Chenele Dixon (R) 13,280
District 24 Representative seat B
Steve Miller (R) 13,290
District 25 Senate
Linda Wright Hartgen (R) 8,213
Paul Thompson (C) 2,716
District 25 Representative seat A
Lance Clow (R) 9,314
District 25 Representative seat B
Liyah Babayan (I) 3,155
Greg Lanting (R) 8,278
District 26 Senate
Laurie Lickley (R) 7,009
Ron Taylor (D) 8,018
District 26 Representative seat A
Ned Burns (D) 7,870
Mike Pohanka (R) 7,315
District 26 Representative seat B
Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (D) 7,719
Jack Nelsen (R) 7,336
District 27 Senate
Kelly Anthon (R) 10,645
Bill Drury (I) 1,310
District 27 Representative seat A
Douglas T Pickett (R) 11,220
District 27 Representative seat B
Clay Handy (R) 11,052
Rock Creek Rural Fire District Temporary Override Levy
Yes 1,913
No 1,212
Hagerman Bond Election for Water System Improvements
Yes 195
No 196
Twin Falls County Commissioner—Second District—4 Year Term
Don Hall (R) 18,797
Twin Falls County Commissioner—Third District—2 Year Term
Jack Johnson (R) 18,664
Twin Falls County Clerk of the District Court
Kristina Glascock (R) 19,062
Twin Falls County Treasurer
Rebecca Petersen (R) 18,796
Twin Falls County Assessor
Bradford J. Wills (R) 18,545
Twin Falls County Coroner
Gene Turley (R) 18,976
College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1
Anna Germana Scholes 21,330
College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5
Scott F. McClure 21,347
Cassia County Commissioner—Second District
Robert J Kunau (R) 5,341
Cassia County Commissioner—Third District
Kent R. Searle (R) 5,409
Cassia County Clerk of the District Court
Joseph W. Larsen (R) 5,361
Cassia County Treasurer
Laura S Greener (R) 5,448
Cassia County Assessor
Martin K. Adams (R) 5,386
Cassia County Coroner
Craig J. Rinehart (R) 5,428
Jerome County Commissioner—Second District
Charles M Howell (R) 3,671
Jerome County Commissioner—Third District
John P. Crozier (R) 3,801
Jerome Clerk of the District Court
Michelle Emerson (R) 3,794
Jerome County Treasurer
Tevian L. Kober (R) 3,782
Jerome County Assessor
Mark Swenson (R) 3,759
Jerome County Coroner
Dan Chatterton (R) 2,662
Minidoka County Commissioner—Second District—4 Year Term
Dan Schaeffer (R) 4,300
Minidoka County Commissioner—Third District—2 Year Term
Jared Berkeley Orton (R) 4,208
Minidoka County Sheriff
David C Pinther (R) 4,343
Minidoka Clerk of District Court
Tonya Page (R) 4,289
Minidoka County Treasurer
Lavonna Dayley (R) 4,288
Minidoka County Assessor
Janice West (R) 4,300
Minidoka County Coroner
C.V. “Lucky” Bourn (R) 4,201
Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation District District Supervisor
Aaron Firth 369
Gooding County Commissioner—Second District
Mark E Bolduc (Rep) 3,617
Gooding County Commissioner—Third District
Ron Buhler (R) 3,612Gooding Clerk of the District Court
Denise M. Gill (R) 3,609
Gooding County Treasurer
Christina “Tine” Wines (R) 3,685
Gooding County Assessor
Justin L. Baldwin (R) 3,633
Gooding County Coroner
Patrick J. Curtis (R) 3,632
Lincoln County Commissioner—Second District—4 Year Term
Rebecca Wood (R) 1,066
Lincoln County Commissioner—Third District—2 Year Term
Nathan W. Schutte (R) 1,174
Lincoln County Clerk of the District Court
Cindi Sievers (R) 1,122
Cieara Davis (I) 46
Lincoln County Treasurer
Ann Youts (R) 1,186
Lincoln County Assessor
Linda D. Jones (R) 1,091
Lincoln County Coroner
Mike Piper (R) 1,161
Camas County Commissioner—Second District
Marshall Ralph (R) 469
Camas County Commissioner—Third District
Travis Kramer (R) 477
Camas County Clerk of the District Court
Brianna Walter (R) 476
Camas County Treasurer
Deanna L. Hoskinson (R) 466
Camas County Assessor
Lynn Mcguire (R) 477
Camas County Coroner
Wesley A. Walker (R) 480