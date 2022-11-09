All of your south-central Idaho November 2022 election results

As ballots from Tuesday's general election are counted, many of the handful of contested races in the Magic Valley proved to be too close to call by press time.
In the eight counties of the Magic Valley, a majority of elected offices had already been decided during April's primary election, leaving many candidates without challengers in the general election.
Two contested races in Twin Falls had large margins, despite fewer than half the ballots reported at press time.
At 11 p.m. with 64% of precincts reporting, Linda Wright Hartgen held a large lead as the Republican sought to become the next senator for Idaho’s legislative District 25, representing most of municipal Twin Falls.
By 11 p.m. Hartgen had an 75% of votes compared with Constitution party candidate Pastor Paul Thompson with 24%.
Hartgen, who served as representative in the state House since 2018, was endorsed by outgoing Senator Lee Heider for his seat. Hartgen represents a lineage of traditionally moderate Republicans representing the Magic Valley.
If victorious, Thompson would be the first Constitution Party candidate to join the state legislature.
In the race for Representative seat B, Republican Greg Lanting held a similar lead over Independent candidate Liyah Babayan, earning 72% of the vote to Babayan's 27% with 64% of precincts reporting.
District 26
Three closely contested races in the new District 26, composed of Blaine Jerome and Lincoln counties. At press time, 93% of precincts in Blaine County had been counted, with no results reported from Jerome or Lincoln counties.
Republican Laurie Lickley from Jerome, now in her second term in the House, is running on the November ballot for the Senate.
On the Democratic side, retired fire captain and EMS paramedic Ron Taylor, seeks to uphold Blaine County’s tradition of Democratic representation.
In the House, Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat from Bellevue, is running to retain his seat after being appointed by Gov. Brad Little in 2020 to replace Muffy Davis, who resigned from the Legislature.
The seat is being contested by Republican Mike Pohanka, a retired Idaho Power industrial representative and economics professor who has served on the chambers of commerce for both Twin Falls and Jerome.
Republican Jack Nelsen and Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald faced off in the race for Idaho House of Representatives Seat B.
District 27
In the senate race for District 27, Kelly Anthon won a fourth term on Tuesday.
Unofficial state results showed Republican Anthon receiving 9,278 votes to Independent challenger Bill Drury’s 1,309 votes.
All the precincts in Minidoka County, Cassia County and Oneida County were shown as fully reporting at 11 p.m.
Anthon has served as Senate majority leader and previously majority caucus chair. He is also the City of Rupert administrator and an attorney.
Drury is a commercial airline pilot who moved to Malad City seven years ago from New Jersey.
Hagerman revenue bond proposal narrowly fails
By the slimmest of margins, voters turned down a $4.8 million proposal to update the city’s water system.
The ballot issue fell by one vote, 196-195, according to unofficial results.
A revenue bond would have been paired with a $4.3 grant from the federal government to shore up the city’s water supply. The city uses another spring for its water but it isn’t adequate two months of the year and water is drawn from a well during that time, Mayor Alan Jay said. The bond would have paid for infrastructure to bring the water to the city.
The ballot issue would have been paid for with revenues from utility fees, but Mayor Alan Jay said in a previous interview that water rates would need to increase once the project got underway.
City officials projected the average total water bill would have increased about $30 per month.
In partial results, voters lean toward fire district approval
Voters were approving a ballot measure approving a supplemental levy for the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, in preliminary results.
The measure was passing 1,907 to 1,210.
The levy calls for $725,994 each year, funded by property taxes of $69.63 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Fire Chief Aaron Zent said the importance of its passage is “huge,” as it comprises about 45% of the fire district’s budget. He said the funds are vital for the district to provide adequate fire protection.
The fire district, formed in 1992, serves the eastern portion of Twin Falls County, including Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen, and portions of northwest Cassia County.
Here are the unofficial election results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday for competitive and uncontested races in the Magic Valley:
District 24 Senate
Glenneda Zuiderveld (R) 1,852
District 24 Representative seat A
Chenele Dixon (R) 2,387
District 24 Representative seat B
Steve Miller (R)
District 25 Senate
Linda Wright Hartgen (R) 6,923
Paul Thompson (C) 2,248
District 25 Representative seat A
Lance Clow (R) 7,795
District 25 Representative seat B
Liyah Babayan (I) 2,618
Greg Lanting (R) 6,983
District 26 Senate
Laurie Lickley (R)
Ron Taylor (D)
District 26 Representative seat A
Ned Burns (D)
Mike Pohanka (R)
District 26 Representative seat B
Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (D)
Jack Nelsen (R)
District 27 Senate
Kelly Anthon (R) 7,949
Bill Drury (I) 910
District 27 Representative seat A
Douglas T Pickett (R) 8,312
District 27 Representative seat B
Clay Handy (R) 8,188
Rock Creek Rural Fire District Temporary Override Levy
Yes 1,907
No 1,210
Hagerman Bond Election for Water System Improvements
Yes 195
No 196
Twin Falls County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term
Don Hall (R) 14,018
Twin Falls County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term
Jack Johnson (R) 13,904
Twin Falls County Clerk of the District Court
Kristina Glascock (R) 14,257
Twin Falls County Treasurer
Rebecca Petersen (R) 14,015
Twin Falls County Assessor
Bradford J. Wills (R) 13,811
Twin Falls County Coroner
Gene Turley (R) 14,178
College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1
Anna Germana Scholes 4,759
College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5
Scott F. McClure 4,748
Cassia County Commissioner - Second District
Robert J Kunau (R) 5,341
Cassia County Commissioner - Third District
Kent R. Searle (R) 5,489
Cassia County Clerk of the District Court
Joseph W. Larsen (R) 5,361
Cassia County Treasurer
Laura S Greener (R) 5,448
Cassia County Assessor
Martin K. Adams (R) 5,386
Cassia County Coroner
Craig J. Rinehart (R) 5,428
Jerome County Commissioner - Second District
Charles M Howell (R)
Jerome County Commissioner - Third District
John P. Crozier (R)
Jerome Clerk of the District Court
Michelle Emerson (R)
Jerome County Treasurer
Tevian L. Kober (R)
Jerome County Assessor
Mark Swenson (R)
Jerome County Coroner
Dan Chatterton (R)
College of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1
Anna Germana Scholes
College of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5
Scott F. McClure
Minidoka County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term
Dan Schaeffer (R) 4,300
Minidoka County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term
Jared Berkeley Orton (R) 4,208
Minidoka County Sheriff
David C Pinther (R) 4,343
Minidoka Clerk of District Court
Tonya Page (R) 4,289
Minidoka County Treasurer
Lavonna Dayley (R) 4,288
Minidoka County Assessor
Janice West (R) 4,300
Minidoka County Coroner
C.V. Lucky Bourn (R) 4,201
Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation District District Supervisor
Aaron Firth 369
Gooding County Commissioner - Second District
Mark E Bolduc (Rep) 3,617
Gooding County Commissioner - Third District
Ron Buhler (R) 3,617
Gooding Clerk of the District Court
Denise M. Gill (R) 3,609
Gooding County Treasurer
Christina "Tine" Wines (R) 3,685
Gooding County Assessor
Justin L. Baldwin (R) 3,633
Gooding County Coroner
Patrick J. Curtis (R) 3,632
Lincoln County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term
Rebecca Wood (R)
Lincoln County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term
Nathan W. Schutte (R)
Lincoln County Clerk of the District Court
Cindi Sievers (R)
Lincoln County Treasurer
Ann Youts (R)
Lincoln County Assessor
Linda D. Jones (R)
Lincoln County Coroner
Mike Piper (R)
Camas County Commissioner - Second District
Marshall Ralph (R) 469
Camas County Commissioner - Third District
Travis Kramer (R) 477
Camas County Clerk of the District Court
Brianna Walter (R) 476
Camas County Treasurer
Deanna L. Hoskinson (R) 466
Camas County Assessor
Lynn Mcguire (R) 477
Camas County Coroner
Wesley A. Walker (R) 480