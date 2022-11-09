All of your south-central Idaho November 2022 election results

As ballots from Tuesday's general election are counted, many of the handful of contested races in the Magic Valley proved to be too close to call by press time.

In the eight counties of the Magic Valley, a majority of elected offices had already been decided during April's primary election, leaving many candidates without challengers in the general election.

Two contested races in Twin Falls had large margins, despite fewer than half the ballots reported at press time.

At 11 p.m. with 64% of precincts reporting, Linda Wright Hartgen held a large lead as the Republican sought to become the next senator for Idaho’s legislative District 25, representing most of municipal Twin Falls.

By 11 p.m. Hartgen had an 75% of votes compared with Constitution party candidate Pastor Paul Thompson with 24%.

Hartgen, who served as representative in the state House since 2018, was endorsed by outgoing Senator Lee Heider for his seat. Hartgen represents a lineage of traditionally moderate Republicans representing the Magic Valley.

If victorious, Thompson would be the first Constitution Party candidate to join the state legislature.

In the race for Representative seat B, Republican Greg Lanting held a similar lead over Independent candidate Liyah Babayan, earning 72% of the vote to Babayan's 27% with 64% of precincts reporting.

District 26

Three closely contested races in the new District 26, composed of Blaine Jerome and Lincoln counties. At press time, 93% of precincts in Blaine County had been counted, with no results reported from Jerome or Lincoln counties.

Republican Laurie Lickley from Jerome, now in her second term in the House, is running on the November ballot for the Senate.

On the Democratic side, retired fire captain and EMS paramedic Ron Taylor, seeks to uphold Blaine County’s tradition of Democratic representation.

In the House, Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat from Bellevue, is running to retain his seat after being appointed by Gov. Brad Little in 2020 to replace Muffy Davis, who resigned from the Legislature.

The seat is being contested by Republican Mike Pohanka, a retired Idaho Power industrial representative and economics professor who has served on the chambers of commerce for both Twin Falls and Jerome.

Republican Jack Nelsen and Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald faced off in the race for Idaho House of Representatives Seat B.

District 27

In the senate race for District 27, Kelly Anthon won a fourth term on Tuesday.

Unofficial state results showed Republican Anthon receiving 9,278 votes to Independent challenger Bill Drury’s 1,309 votes.

All the precincts in Minidoka County, Cassia County and Oneida County were shown as fully reporting at 11 p.m.

Anthon has served as Senate majority leader and previously majority caucus chair. He is also the City of Rupert administrator and an attorney.

Drury is a commercial airline pilot who moved to Malad City seven years ago from New Jersey.

Hagerman revenue bond proposal narrowly fails

By the slimmest of margins, voters turned down a $4.8 million proposal to update the city’s water system.

The ballot issue fell by one vote, 196-195, according to unofficial results.

A revenue bond would have been paired with a $4.3 grant from the federal government to shore up the city’s water supply. The city uses another spring for its water but it isn’t adequate two months of the year and water is drawn from a well during that time, Mayor Alan Jay said. The bond would have paid for infrastructure to bring the water to the city.

The ballot issue would have been paid for with revenues from utility fees, but Mayor Alan Jay said in a previous interview that water rates would need to increase once the project got underway.

City officials projected the average total water bill would have increased about $30 per month.

In partial results, voters lean toward fire district approval

Voters were approving a ballot measure approving a supplemental levy for the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, in preliminary results.

The measure was passing 1,907 to 1,210.

The levy calls for $725,994 each year, funded by property taxes of $69.63 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Fire Chief Aaron Zent said the importance of its passage is “huge,” as it comprises about 45% of the fire district’s budget. He said the funds are vital for the district to provide adequate fire protection.

The fire district, formed in 1992, serves the eastern portion of Twin Falls County, including Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen, and portions of northwest Cassia County.

Here are the unofficial election results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday for competitive and uncontested races in the Magic Valley:

District 24 Senate

Glenneda Zuiderveld (R) 1,852

District 24 Representative seat A

Chenele Dixon (R) 2,387

District 24 Representative seat B

Steve Miller (R)

District 25 Senate

Linda Wright Hartgen (R) 6,923

Paul Thompson (C) 2,248

District 25 Representative seat A

Lance Clow (R) 7,795

District 25 Representative seat B

Liyah Babayan (I) 2,618

Greg Lanting (R) 6,983

District 26 Senate

Laurie Lickley (R)

Ron Taylor (D)

District 26 Representative seat A

Ned Burns (D)

Mike Pohanka (R)

District 26 Representative seat B

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (D)

Jack Nelsen (R)

District 27 Senate

Kelly Anthon (R) 7,949

Bill Drury (I) 910

District 27 Representative seat A

Douglas T Pickett (R) 8,312

District 27 Representative seat B

Clay Handy (R) 8,188

Rock Creek Rural Fire District Temporary Override Levy

Yes 1,907

No 1,210

Hagerman Bond Election for Water System Improvements

Yes 195

No 196

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Don Hall (R) 14,018

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Jack Johnson (R) 13,904

Twin Falls County Clerk of the District Court

Kristina Glascock (R) 14,257

Twin Falls County Treasurer

Rebecca Petersen (R) 14,015

Twin Falls County Assessor

Bradford J. Wills (R) 13,811

Twin Falls County Coroner

Gene Turley (R) 14,178

College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1

Anna Germana Scholes 4,759

College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5

Scott F. McClure 4,748

Cassia County Commissioner - Second District

Robert J Kunau (R) 5,341

Cassia County Commissioner - Third District

Kent R. Searle (R) 5,489

Cassia County Clerk of the District Court

Joseph W. Larsen (R) 5,361

Cassia County Treasurer

Laura S Greener (R) 5,448

Cassia County Assessor

Martin K. Adams (R) 5,386

Cassia County Coroner

Craig J. Rinehart (R) 5,428

Jerome County Commissioner - Second District

Charles M Howell (R)

Jerome County Commissioner - Third District

John P. Crozier (R)

Jerome Clerk of the District Court

Michelle Emerson (R)

Jerome County Treasurer

Tevian L. Kober (R)

Jerome County Assessor

Mark Swenson (R)

Jerome County Coroner

Dan Chatterton (R)

College of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1

Anna Germana Scholes

College of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5

Scott F. McClure

Minidoka County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Dan Schaeffer (R) 4,300

Minidoka County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Jared Berkeley Orton (R) 4,208

Minidoka County Sheriff

David C Pinther (R) 4,343

Minidoka Clerk of District Court

Tonya Page (R) 4,289

Minidoka County Treasurer

Lavonna Dayley (R) 4,288

Minidoka County Assessor

Janice West (R) 4,300

Minidoka County Coroner

C.V. Lucky Bourn (R) 4,201

Minidoka Soil & Water Conservation District District Supervisor

Aaron Firth 369

Gooding County Commissioner - Second District

Mark E Bolduc (Rep) 3,617

Gooding County Commissioner - Third District

Ron Buhler (R) 3,617

Gooding Clerk of the District Court

Denise M. Gill (R) 3,609

Gooding County Treasurer

Christina "Tine" Wines (R) 3,685

Gooding County Assessor

Justin L. Baldwin (R) 3,633

Gooding County Coroner

Patrick J. Curtis (R) 3,632

Lincoln County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Rebecca Wood (R)

Lincoln County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Nathan W. Schutte (R)

Lincoln County Clerk of the District Court

Cindi Sievers (R)

Lincoln County Treasurer

Ann Youts (R)

Lincoln County Assessor

Linda D. Jones (R)

Lincoln County Coroner

Mike Piper (R)

Camas County Commissioner - Second District

Marshall Ralph (R) 469

Camas County Commissioner - Third District

Travis Kramer (R) 477

Camas County Clerk of the District Court

Brianna Walter (R) 476

Camas County Treasurer

Deanna L. Hoskinson (R) 466

Camas County Assessor

Lynn Mcguire (R) 477

Camas County Coroner

Wesley A. Walker (R) 480