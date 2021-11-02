Election 2021 Results print only file

Brown wins TF seat 1

TWIN FALLS — Jason Brown will take Seat 1 on the City Council, beating out four other candidates Tuesday for retiring Mayor Suzanne Hawkins’ city council seat.

Hawkins has served on the city council since 2012 when she replaced retiring councilman Lance Clow. She will remain on City Council until January when newly elected council members are sworn in and a new mayor will be elected.

In Tuesday’s election, Brown easily pushed past runner-up Craig Kelley, who came in with 690 votes compared with Brown’s 1,465.

“We pushed pretty hard to get out there,” Brown said as it became evident the polls were going his way. “I appreciate everybody who ran. All candidates did a good job and ran cordial campaigns.”

Brown won with 40% of the vote and Kelley garnered 19% of the vote. James Piersol and Hannah Cameron each claimed almost 15%, with 546 and 534 votes respectively. Patrick Patterson claimed less than 12% of the votes or 427.

The City Council will have fewer dollars to spend in the coming year. In August, the council approved a $69.5 million budget for the new fiscal year that began in early October, cropping about 4.5% off the previous year’s budget of $72.8 million.

The council should continue to plan for improving infrastructure to accommodate the growing population of Twin Falls — and the Magic Valley as well, he said. The population of Twin Falls swells as Magic Valley residents travel to or through the county seat every day.

Brown is an engineer with Twin Falls Canal Co. and is well connected with the agricultural base of the area.

“I’ll need to recuse myself on some issues from time to time,” he said, “but I think both positions will mesh together very well.”

Voters choose Cutler for Twin Falls City Council seat 5

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.

Cutler will take Seat 5, replacing Greg Lanting who has served on the council since 2006.

“It’s exciting and nerve-racking and relieving all in one,” Cutler said.

There are a million things he is excited to get started on but the first is electing a new mayor.

The two newly elected council members, Cutler and Jason Brown will take office during the first Twin Falls City Council meeting in Jan. During that meeting, the council will elect a new mayor after Suzanne Hawkins’ mayoral term ends in January.

“Right off the bat you start making decisions and put your name on the record,” Cutler said.

This year four candidates ran for Seat 5. Liyah Babayan was the runner-up with 24.38% of the votes. More than 3,700 citizens cast their vote for Seat 5.

There was a lot of tenacity and enthusiasm among all the candidates, Cutler said. It is tough to put your name out there, he said.

Born in Twin Falls, this was Cutler’s first candidacy for an elected office.

“Growth, growth, growth. That’s the big issue on everybody’s mind,” Cutler told the Times-News previously. “It’s important that we work with community members to have a well thought out strategic plan to prepare for growth while minimizing the burden on taxpayers.”

Cutler said he appreciates the trust voters have placed in him and he looks forward to showing them it was a good decision.

Heyburn voters choose Galbraith for mayor

HEYBURN — Heyburn voters elected incumbent candidate Dick Galbraith to fill the mayor’s office against recalled former mayor Mark Rosa — and selected two incumbent City Council members in a three-way race on Tuesday.

Galbraith won the mayor’s race with 362 votes with Rosa’s tally coming in at 111.

In the City Council race, Rick Tundag came in with 338 votes and Chad Anderson at 322 votes, retaining their seats.

Newcomer Dan Davidson brought in 123 votes.

“I did as I said I would and ran on my own merits. I ran a clean race,” Galbraith said Tuesday. “Mark was touting the will of the voters and all I can say is we’ve heard the will of the voters twice now.”

Galbraith said he feels humbled by the city residents’ confidence.

“I’m in this for the people of Heyburn,” Galbraith said.

Galbraith said his primary objective is to “wrap up the police issues and get back to business.”

The city’s police chief recently underwent an investigation by the Idaho State Police for possible criminal charges, but no charges were filed.

Galbraith said in the next four years he wants to find ways to help the seniors in Heyburn and establish more things to do for the youth along with pursuing grants for the city’s parks.

“I really want to make the city better,” he said.

Galbraith was appointed as mayor last December after Rosa, who became mayor in January 2020, was recalled last November.

Rosa was recalled amid an onslaught of accusations that he bullied city employees, the council and the city attorney.

“I hope the police department is fine,” Rosa said after the election. “It’s a mess Dick made and he’ll have to take care of it.”

“I wish the best for Heyburn,” he said. “But I will be putting my efforts elsewhere.”

Burley City Council

BURLEY — Voters elected two incumbent candidates, Bryce Morgan and Casey Andersen, and newcomer Stegen Phillips to the City Council on Tuesday.

Morgan led the votes with 629, followed by Andersen with 559 and Phillips with 499 followed by incumbent candidate Jon R. Anderson with 461, who did not retain his seat.

“I think it’s awesome,” Phillips said on Tuesday. “We needed to see something different in Burley and it happened. I’m pretty excited.”

Phillips, 36, has a bachelor’s degree in IT and administration. He is an entrepreneur and owns several businesses.

“I’m really looking forward to diving in and really thinking about the citizens of Burley and the growth we’ll be having soon,” Phillips said.

Andersen, 66, is a Burley business owner and has been on the City Council for nearly 12 years, served on the planning and zoning commission and on the Association of Idaho Cities board.

“There are going to be a lot of things changing in Burley in the next four years and glad I will be a part of that,” Andersen said after the election.

He said it will be “a major project” to fill some key city positions due to retirements in the next few years.

“With the increases in city population and housing there will be a lot of challenges ahead,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working it all out in a positive way.”

Morgan, 41, is an accountant with a master’s degree in business. He’s served on the City Council for eight years and is part owner of a trucking line.

“I think it was a decent turn out today, especially since there wasn’t a lot on the ballot,” Morgan said.

“I’m glad to have this opportunity,” he said.

Anderson has served on the City Council for eight years and was Burley’s mayor from 2002 to 2009.

He could not be reached by the Times-News on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Ormond ran in the election unopposed.

