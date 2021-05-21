After exploring the entire length, from Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to Farewell Bend State Park, Oregon, Idaho Statesman Opinion Editor Scott McIntish says it’s clear more people should paddle this trail. McIntosh and a friend made the journey in mid-April. They paddled through wind, camped through rain and met more than one surprise along the way. Read about their journey in this week’s guest Big Story on Page D1.
Eight Days on the Snake
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Rupert woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over in Nevada. Police said she had more than 5 pounds of meth.
- Updated
A Twin Falls man died Tuesday in Jerome after running a red light and crashing into a pickup hauling a livestock trailer.
“After I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug because I thought, this little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn't realize she's having a breakdown and she's hurting people.”
The driver of a pickup walked away Sunday morning after colliding with a train on U.S. Highway 93.
- Updated
Cindy Renfro and her husband lost their apartment during a fire at Meadowbrook Apartment Complex in Buhl yesterday. Local organizations and business are stepping up to help the impacted families.
The investigation into the reported rape of a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint unearthed an alleged child sex trafficking ring run by a 17-year-old girl, who was living in an Idaho Falls group home at the time of the incident.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Just a month after Idaho became the last state in the nation to legalize hemp, a company that uses hemp to make building materials has announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in the Magic Valley.
Idaho paid contractors bonuses for asphalt that shouldn’t have been poured in the first place.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office