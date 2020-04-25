Egg farmers find new markets during COVID-19 outbreak

“We immediately got hit as soon as people started getting scared,” Clover said. “The panic hit, I think every store in Columbia and the throngs of people that were just clearing off our shelves.”

Clover worries that her local supplies might be swayed by the bigger stores offering bigger orders — and a higher price.

“They can’t supply everybody, so we’re just praying that they remember us and don’t just cut us out to go for the big guys,” she said.

Stanton insists that he’s doing his best to make sure that doesn’t happen. He and his brother have maintained their commitment to supplying to locals first.

“We’ve had all sorts of calls from states hours away, and we really just turned all of them down. We really just turned them down to supply our local stores the best that we can,” Stanton said.

Most producers are doing the same. Rose Acres’ is only guaranteeing each retailer the number of eggs it’s historically purchased. Vital Farms is increasing production where it can to meet the higher demand.

Because of fears that eggs will never get back on the shelves, a number of people are taking an alternative route to ensure they’ll have eggs in the coming months.