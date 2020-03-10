Efrain Perez joins TitleOne
Efrain Perez has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Twin Falls office. He has 13 years of customer service and banking experience along with eight years of leadership experience. Perez is also bilingual in Spanish and English.

