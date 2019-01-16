Statewide emergencies led to the formation of several task forces in recent years to address very fundamental Idaho values: jobs, opportunity, prosperity, and security for our families. Education, job training, and skilled-based instruction need to reach every corner of the state. I am proud to be part of one of the organizations tasked with spreading opportunity and cultivating talent throughout Idaho - the Workforce Development Council.
The Council’s meeting last week was an eye-opener. According to the Department of Labor, Idaho dropped to 44th in the nation in average annual income. We are just a few hundred dollars in yearly earnings from the bottom. As a result, according to state officials, Idaho’s young men and women are leaving the state for better opportunities. They are being replaced by an older population from out-of-state. The effects of low wages and limited employment opportunity are being felt most severely in the rural areas of the state. As a legislator representing the people of Camas, Gooding, Lincoln and Blaine counties, I am concerned to say the least.
Lawmakers - on both sides of the aisle - understand how vital education is to Idaho’s future and we have made incremental progress. We believe that empowering Idahoans in Twin Falls is just as important as empowering Idahoans in Coeur d’Alene, Pocatello, Burley, or Boise. But much more needs to be done. Just this week, the STEM Action Center issued a report to the legislature showing 6,328 STEM-related jobs (“Science, Technology, Engineering, Math”) went unfilled in Idaho last year. That resulted in $412 million in unpaid wages. That pencils out to more than $47,000 an hour -- of every hour, of every day of the year.
Too often, “education” is linked with four-year degrees or higher. But many of those good-paying STEM jobs can be filled with various trade skills and certifications. For instance, last summer, the Joint Finance & Appropriations Committee visited Idaho State University in Pocatello. During the tour, ISU’s Dean of the College of Technology told legislators that ISU could not produce enough skilled welders to meet demand. He also said that businesses were calling him on a regular basis and telling him to send them as many machinists as he could.
Idaho should value carpenters the same way it values architects; value electricians the same way it values engineers, and value skilled workers the same way it values entrepreneurs. Indeed, it would benefit all of us if Idaho fostered a culture where skilled workers and entrepreneurs were one and the same.
This week at the State Capitol we are recognizing the Idahoans who prosper from career-technical programs, apprenticeships and job-training initiatives. All of these people are members of Idaho’s educated workforce and key to our collective future. They represent the best and the brightest Idaho has to offer in a variety of fields. It’s time we adopted policies which grow their numbers rather than inhibit them.
If Idaho is be competitive in the quickly evolving needs of industry, we must concentrate on results. STEM skills and trade apprenticeships are critical to the success of our workers. I want all of my constituents to have a fair shot at this success no matter where they live. I want the state to invest in those opportunities and cultivate the talent that exists throughout our state. Idaho’s future depends on it.
Spending a week at the Capitol to pay tribute to our working men and women is not commensurate with the emergency Idaho faces in terms of jobs, opportunity and prosperity. However, if it draws attention to the potential this state holds, and the need to cultivate that talent, then it’s a start.
Learning, in all of its forms, is not just a year-round pursuit, but a lifetime one. No one should be stuck in a part-time job when they need a full-time job. We seek opportunity for a lifetime of prosperity.
A big tent can, and must, cover everyone.
Sen. Michelle Stennett is the Senate Democratic Leader and represents Camas, Gooding, Lincoln and Blaine Counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.