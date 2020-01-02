Idaho’s embattled education system will be the focus of lawmakers again in 2020.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra released a budget request in September asking for $2 billion in state education spending, including a 5%, $100 million increase.
The budget includes $40 million to expand the career ladder and pay veteran teachers a minimum of $60,000.
“(The career ladder) has come a long way toward rewarding Idaho educators for their efforts and skill, especially in attracting new, early-career educators,” Ybarra said in a news release. “But we still need to do more for our experienced teachers, recognizing their value and encouraging them to stay in Idaho schools despite higher pay in other states.”
Other priorities in the budget include maintaining early literacy money and investing in social-emotional learning initiatives.
“Social-emotional learning is vital to helping children develop the self-awareness, problem-solving and impulse control needed to overcome challenges and thrive in school, work and community life,” Ybarra said. “We aim to develop strong, flexible training to address those needs.”
Ybarra’s proposal tracks with recommendations developed by Little’s interim task force “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future.” The group — made up of education stakeholders from all parts of the state — focused on ways to improve early literacy, teacher retention, and college and career readiness in the state.
Little’s interim task force recommends the following:
- Optional, state-funded, all-day kindergarten across Idaho
- Increasing the salary for veteran teachers through career ladder updates
- Providing training and resources to help those with social and emotional issues
- Tying statewide accountability measures to K-3 literacy
- Allowing budget flexibility for districts under the state’s funding formula
The recommendations were delivered to Little, who will consider them when developing his comprehensive education plan.
At a forum last month, Kimberly High School teacher Darin Gonzales said veteran teacher pay needs to be “a major focal point” for legislators in the upcoming session.
The current accommodations for veteran teachers are insulting and a “slap in the face,” Gonzales said. “We’re done playing nice. We’ve been shoved aside year after year.”
House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said at the forum that he abstained from voting on the task force to provide objective leadership on his committee during the session.
Others on the task force pushed against some of the recommendations, Clow said, and the proposals aren’t a “slam dunk.”
New investments to state education ultimately must be approved by legislators who are required to pass a balanced budget that addresses the needs of several state agencies. Any new spending is likely to be heavily scrutinized.
Clow said the way the state divides up spending for districts is also up for renewed discussion.
Idaho sends money to schools using a complex formula based on attendance. Some contend that the formula allows for inequities among districts, leading lawmakers to consider changing to an enrollment-based formula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.