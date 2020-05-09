Economic Blow Of The Coronavirus Hits America's Already Stressed Farmers

Oswald has seen the Missouri River jump its banks and flood his land before, although nothing quite like last year. He made it through the 1980s collapse in the agricultural markets. And while he can't imagine not farming, he said it has not been a life without challenges.

"I can cite time after time how it's just depressing, and it is," he said. "And you wish you'd listened to your dad and done something else."

A shortage of behavioral health professionals in rural America has left large portions of the nation without critical resources. As of April 23, more than 5,500 designated mental health professional shortage areas existed throughout rural America, affecting a population of about 120 million people, according to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.

Many farmers don't carry insurance because, as independent businesses, the cost can be prohibitive. Oftentimes, a family member will work off the farm to obtain health insurance for the family. Pandemic-related layoffs have hit rural America hard, so many families have lost coverage, which may create an additional barrier to seeking behavioral health assistance.