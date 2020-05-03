East Idaho drive-in theater moves toward reopening

IDAHO FALLS — After being closed for nearly three years, the Motor Vu Drive-In is ready for its close-up.

The theater on North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is under new ownership and has been restored to working condition over the last year. Motor Vu has already been announced as the location for Idaho Falls School District 91’s high school graduations at the end of May, but it held its first private event on Tuesday night and could begin showing classic film screenings in the next few weeks.

The site was bought in February 2019 by Linda and Ryan Rumsey, who own the four Wild West Design stores in Idaho Falls and Jackson, Wyoming. Linda said she and her husband had bought the theater more to save it from being torn down than with any serious plans to make money from it. The decision also came with some nostalgia, as the Rumseys had gone on some early dates to the drive-in theater in the 1970s.

“Almost everyone around here has a memory of the Motor Vu from when they were kids, so they may they want to go back to simpler times when life wasn’t so stressful,” Rumsey said.