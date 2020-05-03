East Idaho drive-in theater moves toward reopening

IDAHO FALLS — After being closed for nearly three years, the Motor Vu Drive-In is ready for its close-up.
The theater on North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is under new ownership and has been restored to working condition over the last year. Motor Vu has already been announced as the location for Idaho Falls School District 91’s high school graduations at the end of May, but it held its first private event on Tuesday night and could begin showing classic film screenings in the next few weeks.
The site was bought in February 2019 by Linda and Ryan Rumsey, who own the four Wild West Design stores in Idaho Falls and Jackson, Wyoming. Linda said she and her husband had bought the theater more to save it from being torn down than with any serious plans to make money from it. The decision also came with some nostalgia, as the Rumseys had gone on some early dates to the drive-in theater in the 1970s.
“Almost everyone around here has a memory of the Motor Vu from when they were kids, so they may they want to go back to simpler times when life wasn’t so stressful,” Rumsey said.
Motor Vu Drive-In was originally built in 1947 and opened in the summer of 1948 by Hugo Jorgenson. It closed early in the summer of 2017, with the previous owners citing the expense of upgrading the projectors there and at the Sky Vu Drive-In south of town.
When the Rumseys first began restoring the theater, the grounds were covered in foot-high weeds and littered with trash. Over the last year, the Rumseys had cleaned out the grounds, adding a new sprinkler system and cleaning up the landscaping. That still left them with the biggest expense: a new projector that could cost around $100,000.
Then came the coronavirus, which forced them to close all their stores in March. Soon after that, the Rumseys were approached by Idaho Falls High School principal Robert DeVine about hosting graduation ceremonies at the theater for some of the high schools in the area. To get something together quickly, they approached Andy Johnson, who runs ANDX Entertainment, to take over as the general manager for this summer and provide the audio and video equipment to run the theater.
“It’s a privilege to work with them on the Motor Vu reboot. We look forward to re-creating the drive-in experience under the Idaho night sky, in high definition, on a 112-foot-wide screen,” Johnson said in a press release announcing the reopening.
Motor Vu held its first event on Tuesday night when the Thunder Ridge Cheerleaders visited for their year-end banquet. The state cheer competition had been canceled weeks because of the coronavirus and coach Misty Jackson wanted to make sure the cheerleaders still got something special to end the year. She said many of the girls had never been to a drive-in theater before they announced the plan but that they ended up being happy with how the event turned out.
“You could hear them scream and hoot and holler and honk their horns during the videos. They were so excited, they were showing up half an hour early and lining up their cars outside,” Jackson said.
The parents and coaches set up bags of popcorn and snacks for the cheerleaders as they came in and handed out plaques to the girls who won awards as they left. Jackson was able to talk to the students using the radio broadcast and displayed multiple videos on the big screen during the evening.
With very few new movies still on track to be released this summer, the Motor Vu will focus on screening classic films and hosting community or private events during this first year. Rumsey said she wanted the theater to continue showing family-friendly movies once that happened, passing the experience along to a younger generation.
“We want this to be affordable to families. We wanted people to come in with a careful of kids and make new memories at the movie theater,” Rumsey said.
