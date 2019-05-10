Did you know that you can vote today or tomorrow? You don’t have to wait until next week.
I've already voted and you can too, if you take advantage of early voting. I find it easier than trying to remember to go out and vote after I get home on Election Day or to try to get away from work on that particular day.
Early voting is available at any of our county courthouses: Minidoka County in Rupert, Cassia County in Burley, Lincoln County in Shoshone, or Jerome County in Jerome. You can go in and vote anytime during regular business hours until Friday, May 17th. After that you can vote at your regular polling place on Tuesday the 21st.
Personally, I believe that voting is not only a privilege, but a responsibility. It is a chance to make our voices heard. The bond that we have proposed has not changed from the vote in March, but I believe we have been able to better educate our District patrons on:
What you are voting for: 20 new classrooms, an Ag building at Minico, HVAC system improvements, and parent pick-up and parking at nearly every one of our buildings!
Why we are asking: Our communities are growing and we need to prepare for the immediate future for our expanding student population and establish a financial foundation for future growth.
What it will cost: The $21 million bond will result in an increase of $50 per $100,000 of assessed value. With the Idaho homeowner’s exemption that is only $25 on a $100,000 home or just 7 cents a day.
Who it will benefit: Everyone! As I mentioned last week our schools can be a major draw or deterrent for families moving into the area. With the growth our communities are experiencing we need our schools and the education we offer to continue to be the best.
Why you should vote: In order for the bond to pass we need at least 66.67% yes votes which is why, even though we had nearly 62% yes votes it didn’t meet the ‘super majority’ required in the State of Idaho.
For more information or get answers to your questions about the bond please feel free to contact me directly at kcox@minidokaschools.org or checkout project drawings and descriptions for each building on our website www.minidokaschools.org.
We appreciate your ongoing support of our schools and remember, voting is a responsibility as well as a privilege.
