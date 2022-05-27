Early-season hikes: The Wood River Valley rewards spring outings

Tympani rolls of thunder, bass drum booms and whiplash cracks pierced the still morning as flashes of lightning contrasted with the darkened silhouettes of the hills west of Hailey.

The spring thunderstorm sent hikers reaching deep down in their packs for their raincoats and made them do an about-face headed for the cars. But, as quickly as the storm had appeared, it receded, leaving a rainbow in the darkened sky and the luscious smell of freshly watered desert plants behind.

The hikers carried on, rewarded by wildflowers that seemed ever more vibrant thanks to their brief shower. And a deer took pause, studying them from the shadow of a rocky outcropping.

Springtime—or early summer—in the Rockies can be punctuated by an occasional storm. But the rewards for getting out are great.

Here are a few early season hikes in the Sun Valley and Stanley areas that will enable you to get out and about while snow is still melting in the high country.

HIDDEN VALLEY LOOPThis 6.2-mile loop west of Hailey starts on Bullion Gulch Road just west of Rotarun Ski Area. Part of the BLM’s Croy Trail network, it climbs along a sagebrush-covered hillside and drops down into lush meadows speckled with fairy-like blue camas in late May and early June. It ducks into small aspen groves, crosses small gurgling streams and offers vast vistas of high mountain sagebrush steppes as lupine perfumes the air.

The trail, which gains 962 feet of elevation, is open to all uses, including hiking, mountain biking, eBiking, horse riding and motorcycles. It gains 962 feet of elevation. A tiny creek at the start is usually welcomed by dogs on the return trip.

To get there, drive west from Hailey on Bullion Street, which will turn into Croy Canyon Road as it crosses the Wood River. Drive another 4.5 miles to Bullion Gulch Road. Head up this dirt road for 1.3 miles and look for the Hidden Valley Trail on the west. There’s enough room at the trailhead to park a few vehicles. There’s a little more parking 0.3 miles up the road.

Bicyclists often like to park in a turnout at the bottom of the hill and bike to the trailhead.

KINSEY-CURRAN TRAILThis trail, also known as No. 318, has steep spots but is a beautiful hiking loop both in spring and fall when red and yellow aspen leaves color the canyons and hillsides.

It’s one of Hailey hiker Ted Angles favorite early summer hikes as it tends to dry out fairly quickly and offers great views from the top.

It’s probably easiest to climb it via the Curran Trail No. 160 which follows a creek gradually up the hill. There are a few creek crossings, which can generally be hopped across. The No. 318 Connector Trail gains in steepness as it climbs a hillside towards a saddle. Open spaces at the top make this a good place for a granola bar break or lunch.

From there descend through woods that burnt during the 2013 Beaver Creek Fire, which devastated more than 70 percent of the Deer Creek drainage. Some of the burned trees sport a grotesque beauty, and purple fireweed colors the blackened wood in late summer.

As you make your way back to Deer Creek Road and the car, you’ll have to cross Deer Creek. Hang a right following the creek and continue a third of a mile back to the parking area.

To get there, turn west off Highway 75 at Deer Creek Road two miles north of Hailey. The road is marked by a Forest Service sign. The trailhead, coupled by a map kiosk and vault toilet, is at the end of Deer Creek Road 10.5 miles from the highway.

TWO DOG TRAIL

For early season flowers, Hailey hiker Susan Giannettino likes Two Dog.

“One year we counted 15 species,” she said.

This is a rolling trail that offers some gentle elevation gain and descents. And it does sport some of the best early-season wildflowers in the area, including the bitterroot, a flower that is showy and beautiful despite its sour-sounding name.

To get there, turn west off Hailey’s Main Street onto Bullion Street and follow the road about 3.5 miles to Rotarun Ski Area on Rodeo Drive. Park in the ski area parking lot and cross the road to the trails. Bear right at the first intersection. The trail offers a couple of options for loops.

CARBONATE RIDGE TRAILHailey hiker Jim Keller is adamant that a hike needs a climb to be a good hike. And the trail up Carbonate Ridge certainly fits that bill with 1,200 feet of elevation gain. The bonus: Great views of Hailey, the Big Wood River below and the Pioneer Mountains in the distance.

The trail zigzags up the mountain past an old water cistern covered with graffiti, with early great views of Hailey and the Big Wood River as it climbs. Prayer flags mark the top a little over two miles from the bottom. Those who wish can go further can continue across the ridgeline.

Hikers can opt for another trail that offers easier footing on the way down to avoid the somewhat slippery scree on the main trail.

To get there, turn west off Hailey’s Main Street onto Bullion Street. Turn into a dirt parking lot just past the river crossing.

HELL ROARING LAKEThis is a good early-season trek in the Stanley area. The trek to the lake is five miles but it’s not a terribly steep trail, gaining only 728 feet of elevation in five miles. That makes it a good choice for youngsters and those just getting their hiking feet under them.

You’ll see how Hell Roaring Creek got its name as you trudge the first eight-tenths of a mile past a cascading foam of whitewater. The trail then flattens out and the crystal-clear creek turns peaceful and serene.

The Sawtooth Wilderness starts about three miles from the trailhead. Continue along the trail, knowing that an uphill jaunt means you’re nearly to the lake. The trail can get very dusty later in summer but sports very colorful red Indian paintbrush and other wildflowers in late spring and early summer.

The lake is a popular fishing destination and there are a number of camping sites. The iconic Finger of Fate rock formation, which was damaged by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in 2020, looms over the lake. Those who wish to follow the trail around the lake will eventually run into the equally beautiful Imogene Lake.

The hike Is situated between Galena Peak and Stanley. Turn off Highway 75 onto Decker Flat Road across from Fourth of July Road. Drive across the Salmon River and hang a left where the road splits. Drive a quarter-mile to a small parking pullout on the right.

