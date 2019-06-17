FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A driverless shuttle is now in operation at a retail hub in Farmington.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports the robot vehicle began serving Station Park June 13, and is expected to keep operating there until July 6. It will then move to different communities throughout the state for the next year.
The shuttle is completely electric, and has no driver, steering wheel or pedals. It operates at up to 15 mph and is equipped with sensors to react quickly to other vehicles, pedestrians or other obstacles. During the pilot program, there will be a person on board.
The shuttle follows a predetermined route at Station Park between the train station and the shopping center. Officials hope it will drive public-transit use by closing gaps of a mile or more between transit stops and riders’ final destinations.
