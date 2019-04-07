BOISE (AP) — A 38-year-old Idaho driver charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two newlyweds on a sidewalk will change his plea.
Payette County Prosecutor Ross Pittman on Friday said Jason Verwer of Fruitland will plead guilty to two second-degree murder charges.
The Idaho Statesman reports Pittman declined to discuss terms of the deal. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 18.
Second-degree murder carries penalties of 10 years to life in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Verwer is charged in the deaths of 23-year-old Matthew Parkinson and 17-year-old Amelia Parkinson on Jan. 24, 2017.
They were on a sidewalk along U.S. 95 when Verwer's car left the roadway and struck them.
