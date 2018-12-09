BOISE (AP) — A 70-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
The Idaho Statesman reports 70-year-old Mary A. Curtis of Eagle could face a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Aug. 13 crash that killed 71-year-old Joann Baker in Eagle.
Curtis told investigators she was looking at a stopped school bus and did not see the bicyclist.
Baker died from her injuries at a hospital.
Court records say Curtis was charged with a misdemeanor and not a felony because she acted “without gross negligence and without malice.”
She is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.