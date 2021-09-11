The day began like any other for a second-year sophomore in college. I woke up groggily to my alarm going off and made my way from Idaho Falls to Pocatello for school. I always listened to CDs while in the car so I didn’t hear about initial reports until I stepped into my Advanced Black and White Photography class. The other students filled me in as I tried to comprehend what the hell had just happened. America hadn’t been attacked since Pearl Harbor and that wasn’t even the mainland, I thought.

My professor Tim Fraizer, who was never late, stepped into the classroom visually shaken a few minutes after class was to start. He canceled the lesson and I decided to take the time to make pictures before I drove back to Idaho Falls. I had Kodak T-Max 100 loaded into my 35mm Pentax-PZ-1p and headed to the Pond Student Union Building. I found dozens of students and faculty glued to a 19-inch television set in the basement. I put on my 17-28mm fisheye lens on so I could encompass the crowd. The camera has always a tool to record history. But there had never been a time, nor has there been since, that it felt so relevant for me personally, to make photos.