 DREW NASH, FLY PHOTOGRAPHY

The day began like any other for a second-year sophomore in college. I woke up groggily to my alarm going off and made my way from Idaho Falls to Pocatello for school. I always listened to CDs while in the car so I didn’t hear about initial reports until I stepped into my Advanced Black and White Photography class. The other students filled me in as I tried to comprehend what the hell had just happened. America hadn’t been attacked since Pearl Harbor and that wasn’t even the mainland, I thought.

Dozens of students and faculty don solemn expressions as they surround a small television set in order to watch coverage of the airplane hijacking attacks against America on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in the basement of the Pond Student Union Building at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

My professor Tim Fraizer, who was never late, stepped into the classroom visually shaken a few minutes after class was to start. He canceled the lesson and I decided to take the time to make pictures before I drove back to Idaho Falls. I had Kodak T-Max 100 loaded into my 35mm Pentax-PZ-1p and headed to the Pond Student Union Building. I found dozens of students and faculty glued to a 19-inch television set in the basement. I put on my 17-28mm fisheye lens on so I could encompass the crowd. The camera has always a tool to record history. But there had never been a time, nor has there been since, that it felt so relevant for me personally, to make photos.

