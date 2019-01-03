Ten years from now, Dr. Steven Kohtz, family medicine physician and primary care leader at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, said he expects “knowledge and experience of managing a person’s health being more in the hands of the patient.”
Kohtz said he thinks there will be more community-based clinics and they’ll have hours that better align with patients’ schedules, such as evenings and weekends. “I see health care being much more consumer centric, which is a good thing.”
Kohtz said he anticipates better triaging to determine whether a patient needs to be seen by a provider, and more tools available to patients to empower them to manage their care and make medical decisions.
Through a patient portal, patients may receive suggestions — based on their health conditions, and other factors such as age and vital signs — of lab tests to undergo and when they should make an appointment with a provider. But health care won’t move completely away from the human touch anytime soon, Kohtz said.
For years, rumors have circulated about other health care providers coming into the Twin Falls market, Kohtz said. But it’s tough to predict, though, whether St. Luke’s will still be Twin Falls’ only hospital 10 years from now.
— Julie Wootton-Greener
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.