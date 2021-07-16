Dr. Steven Boehmer joins his father's family medicine practice

After graduating from Burley High School in 2002, Steven served a mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in Bolivia . After his church service he graduated with a bachelor's degree in microbiology from Idaho State University in 2010. He then commissioned into the United States Army as a 2LT and went on to graduate from The West Virgina School Of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a family practice residency in Tacoma, Washington at the Madigan Army Medical Center where he graduated in 2017 and became board certified in family medicine. Following his residency, he served as the chief medical officer for the 110th Chemical Battalion, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was promoted to the rank of major in 2020 and recently separated from the army after seven years of active duty in order to return to Burley.