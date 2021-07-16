Dr. Steven Boehmer joins his father's family medicine practice

BURLEY — Dr. Steven Boehmer has returned to join his father, Bernie Boehmer's family practice clinic, where his father has practiced for the last 25 years.
"Every father wants to have his children follow his footsteps, but to have a son return as a doctor and work together side by side is a dream come true," Bernie Boehmer said.
After graduating from Burley High School in 2002, Steven served a mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in Bolivia . After his church service he graduated with a bachelor's degree in microbiology from Idaho State University in 2010. He then commissioned into the United States Army as a 2LT and went on to graduate from The West Virgina School Of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a family practice residency in Tacoma, Washington at the Madigan Army Medical Center where he graduated in 2017 and became board certified in family medicine. Following his residency, he served as the chief medical officer for the 110th Chemical Battalion, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was promoted to the rank of major in 2020 and recently separated from the army after seven years of active duty in order to return to Burley.
"I loved serving my country and was proud to wear the military uniform each day. I am equally as thrilled and excited to serve the good people of Burley as I embark on my next adventure of service as a family doctor," Steven Boehmer said.
Steven returns to Burley with his wife, Chelsea, who has a degree in music education and is an accomplished flutist and piano teacher. Together they have five children: Annalee, Tavian , Madelyn, Malachi, and Caleb .
Steven Boehmer speaks Spanish and is accepting new patients at 1335 Albion Ave. in Burley. Office hours are from 8-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-2 p.m. on Fridays, 208-878-2271.