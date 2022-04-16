Dr. Drew Coltrin Jones

January 12, 1987—April 11, 2022

Drew Coltrin Jones, loyal son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, doctor, colleague, and friend, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Drew was born January 12, 1987, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Bonnie Coltrin and Dee Lon Jones. He is the second child, one of four boys and three girls, namely Trae (Melissa) Jones, Macey (Brian) Peterson, Matt Jones, Davis Jones, Morgan (Driggs) Walker, and Malorie (Karter) Baltich.

Drew was a beautiful baby and a charming toddler. He had sparkling crystal blue eyes with beautiful curly eyelashes that were every girl’s envy. He loved nothing more than to snuggle and love his younger siblings as babies. You could always find him nuzzling the neck of a chubby sibling.

He loved sports and played many but his favorite was basketball. He spent countless hours in the driveway with his brothers and friends shooting hoops. He lettered in four Varsity sports in high school. Later in life, he developed a passion for golf.

Drew loved the outdoors where he hiked, backpacked, and fished. He was an Eagle Scout of the Boy Scouts of America. He was musically gifted and had a beautiful voice. One of his all-time favorite pastimes was to have jam sessions with his family, sitting together, taking turns playing guitar, and singing. Drew had a way with words and was a gifted and expressive writer.

Drew attended Declo schools and was loved and admired by his peers. He graduated from Declo High School in 2005. He began his college education at Brigham Young University—Idaho. In January of 2006, Drew was called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Argentina Buenos Aires West Mission. Post mission, Drew continued at BYU-Idaho earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 2011.

Drew continued his education by pursuing medicine and graduated from the Samuel Merritt School of Medicine in Oakland, California, as a doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM). Just over a year ago Drew started his own medical practice in Tucson, Arizona.

Drew was a beautiful, clever, charismatic person and dearly loved by many. All are saddened by his sudden and heartbreaking passing. He will be sorely missed by all those who loved and associated with him.

Drew is the grandson of Horace and Jean Coltrin and Gary (Deborah) Jones and Bertha Priest (Homer) Giles. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean Coltrin (November 14, 2021), and his grandfather, Gary Dee Jones (January 15, 2022).

Drew is survived by his paternal grandmother, Bertha Priest Giles; maternal grandfather, Horace E. Coltrin; father, Dee Lon Jones; mother, Bonnie Coltrin Jones; siblings, Trae Dee (Melissa) Jones, Macey (Brian) Peterson, Matthew Chad Jones, Davis Shay Jones, Morgan (Driggs) Walker, and Malorie (Karter) Baltich.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Idaho Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Troy Anderson, of the Springdale First Ward, officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/SSxz1RK78dg

