A Child's World is celebrating 20 years in Burley through February with 20 percent off deals.

The store is located in a historic building, 1308 Overland Ave. in Burley and is owned and operated by Linda Petersen. A Child's World offers quality and affordable products for children and families. The store opened in February 2003.

Some of the inventory includes children's clothing from newborn to size 16, games, toys, books, puzzles, church attire, shoes, strollers, cribs, walkers, car seats and more.

The store also carries Cherokee scrubs and offers healthcare workers a 15 percent discount all year.

Unlike big department stores, A Child's World still offers free gift wrapping with purchase.

Along with a storewide 20 percent off deal in February, winter clothing is reduced 30 percent and there willbe daily drawings for $20 gift certificates, along with candy bars, wikki stix for fun and learning and a children's poster.

Visit the store's website for hours www.AChildsWorldInBurleyIdaho.com.