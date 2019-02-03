BURLEY — A big factor in DowDuPont’s decision to come to Burley? It’s simple: location.
“We wanted to be close to the end users so we can have optimized shipping costs,” site leader Jon Zielinski said.
But what made the decision a “no-brainer” was the economic development’s team willingness to remove some of the red tape, he said. The company’s manufacturing facility was open with limited production in February 2018, though DowDuPont didn’t have its official grand opening until August.
So far, it’s been a good place to do business.
“The community of Burley has been outstanding,” Zielinski said.
The 30-acre property on Washington Avenue is home to a 60,000 square-foot manufacturing facility for Dow’s Styrofoam insulation board. The product is shipped all over the western U.S. and Canada. You might even find some at Lowe’s — just look for the blue boards.
The Styrofoam insulation is made in thicknesses ranging from a half-inch to 4 inches. It often is installed beneath airport runways, concrete floors and in the walls of large warehouses and cold storage buildings.
With its current property size, Dow DuPont is restricted to running one line, so an expansion won’t be on the horizon for a while.
Zielinski said DowDuPont is still trying to find its place in the community.
“Dow and DuPont have both been big in community service,” Zielinski said. “We haven’t done a whole lot (in Burley) just yet.”
But they’re changing that. The company is creating a team of employees that will work to find how to volunteer and donate in the community. A few ideas include working on a Habitat for Humanity build or helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley or United Way of South Central Idaho. The facility is still in its infancy.
“We really want to partner with the community,” Zielinski said. “We want the communities in which we work and make out products to really welcome us.”
In the meantime, DowDuPont strives to minimize its environmental footprint by recycling unusable product. Most of its employees were hired from the local area, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.