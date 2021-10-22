Double L Global promotes Byron Duffin to president

BURLEY — Double L Global Manufacturing has promoted Byron Duffin to brand president.

“Byron’s involvement with Double L has helped to rebuild and strengthen the Double L Brand and company. He brings with him three core strengths: a deep background in our industry, strong manufacturing experience and a great tenure in leading people," Double L CEO Grant Flaharty said.

Byron Duffin, Double L President said “Double L is seizing upon new opportunities to grow in scale and offerings. I look forward to adding value to our growth. My long-tenure and experience in the industry will help guide our company as we move forward. Double L has a great team in place, and we are ready to contribute to the farmers and growers that depend upon us.”

Prior to Double L, Duffin was with Spudnik for 18 months. Duffin was the general manager for both STC Trailer, 6 years, and Cowboy Cordage, 13 years.

Duffin’s association with Double L also includes PEMCO, which he owned and operated. PEMCO was a Double L dealer.

Double L Global is a leading manufacturer of equipment serving the potato, nut and peanut industry. Double L designs and sells equipment to help growers go from planting to harvesting to storage easily and efficiently.

The company is part of Snake River Holdings, based in Idaho, is a holding company focused on the large equipment sector. Through its companies, Snake River Holdings serves agricultural and industrial needs throughout the world and has approximately 200 employees.

