MERIDIAN — Dontay Palomo Sr., 31, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at home. A viewing will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit the tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Dontay Palomo Sr.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tip from Oregon helped identify suspect vehicle.
Police say woman fired shots when man wouldn't give her money
He faces felonies for alleged incidents dating from December and January
Montana man facing multiple charges led Twin Falls police on short pursuit, records say
TFHS has a new interim principal, a Twin Falls student is going to do NASA research, and a bank gave 83 fifth-graders $1.50.