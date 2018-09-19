Donna Okarma - Rudy's - A Cook's Paradise

It is my pleasure to nominate Donna Okarma for the Woman in Business award in the Magic Valley. Donna is the general manager of "Rudy's - A Cook's Paradise" in downtown Twin Falls. Ms. Okarma has guided Rudy's since its inception in 2002 and was instrumental in creating Rudy's monthly "First Friday" live music event as well as various cooking classes, wine and beer tastings, and the famous "Wine Between the Lines" book club. Donna is also responsible for the contribution of numerous gift baskets to charitable organizations throughout the Magic Valley. Donna is a nationally respected business leader in the field of Gourmet retail stores and is a solid supporter of Downtown Twin Falls and the entire Magic Valley.

