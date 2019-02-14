TWIN FALLS — Necessity drove Jocelynn Smith to let out her spare room to people who were passing through.
She was skeptical when she first heard about Airbnb.
“I didn’t have a lot of an income for a little while,” Smith said. “A friend of mine suggested renting out a room.”
After a year-and-a-half as an Airbnb host, Smith is hooked. In fact, she’d love to have more space to put up the various recreationists she’s come to enjoy.
“What I’d like to do is open up a BASE jumper hostel or an Airbnb specifically for that,” she said.
Smith works as a nurse at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, and travels a lot in her spare time. In late January, she shared a house with two roommates, who helped welcome Airbnb guests into their home.
Most visitors are just passing through, Smith said, on their way to and from larger cities such as Denver and Portland, Ore. But the “Jostle Hostel” also welcomes BASE jumpers and other outdoorsmen, staying booked about 98 percent of the time during the summer.
Smith uses the income she makes from Airbnb in part for rent, but also to support her hobbies such as skydiving and traveling, she said.
“For me, it’s definitely made housing more affordable because I don’t need this much space, but I do need a space that’s mine,” Smith said. “It’s perfect for me because I’m often not here.”
There’s almost nothing in the house she isn’t willing to share. Guests make use of the home’s single bathroom, eat at the small dining room table and even sign the guest book Smith found at a thrift store. She and her roommates have added décor to make the place more welcoming. And past guests have let her dog, Russ the pug, sleep in their room.
“It’s supposed to be a home away from home,” Smith said. “This place is lived in. The furniture is used and the carpets are worn. It’s not a cookie-cutter home, but sharing your home isn’t a cookie-cutter lifestyle, either.”
The cost for a night’s stay in January was about $29, but Smith planned to take the room off the market for a while so a friend could stay there.
Guests might soon have another chance to book at the “Jostle Hostel” — Smith’s roommate Tina Aquino was thinking about renting out her room as well.
“It’s nice to have a cozy place and share it with somebody,” said Aquino, who enjoys tidying up for guests.
As for Smith, she’s been saving up to buy a house and will definitely keep Airbnb in mind for that one, too.
“I’ll have a means of guaranteeing I’ll be able to pay my mortgage,” she said.
