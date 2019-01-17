What it says
Idaho Statutes, Section 18-5808 addresses permitting a mischievous animal at large. It states:
“If the owner of a mischievous animal, knowing its propensities, wilfully suffers it to go at large, or keeps it without ordinary care, and such animal, while so at large, or while not kept with ordinary care, kills any human being who has taken all the precautions which circumstances permitted, or which a reasonable person would ordinarily take in the same situation, is guilty of a felony.”
When it was passed
This law was passed at least as early as 1937, Loebs said.
Loebs' interpretation
“What that says is that if you’ve got some kind of crazy strange animal and it kills somebody, then you’re responsible,” Loebs said.
What the penalties are
This is a felony sentence of up to five years in prison or a $50,000 fine.
