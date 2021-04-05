Do You Have a Plan for Your Tax Refund?

Each year around tax time, many of us anticipate an income tax refund. A tax refund is not free money or a gift from the government. It is the return of earned income to you. Whether your tax refund is $500 or $3500, it can mean an impact on your personal and financial wellbeing.

Before you spend your refund on a flat-screen TV or an iPad, get the most out of your tax refund by developing a plan. Make a commitment to enjoy part of the money. Be smart, and use the rest for practical purposes. Allocate 80% of your refund for smart uses: and the remaining 20% for enjoyment or to make a special purchase.

Consider the following smart uses to improve your finances:

Pay off Bills — first priority would be regular monthly bills if you have gotten behind. Pay down credit card debt, paying the ones with the highest interest rates first. This will save you money and help reduce your debt faster. Credit card debt can be hard to pay off when making only the minimum payment because most of the payment goes to interest. Reducing credit card debit will improve your financial security.