DL Evans promotes Baylee Colton to Ketchum branch operations supervisor

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Baylee Colton has been promoted to the position of operations supervisor at the Ketchum branch.

Baylee joined the D.L. Evans Bank team in September 2019, starting as a personal banker. She earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Brigham Young University-Idaho and will be graduating with her Master of Business Administration in December 2020.

She has been involved with her community by holding the position of treasurer on the board of directors for the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, is an active member for the Wood River Valley Young Professionals, takes part in numerous church activities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is a past member of the Cody Archery Club as well as the Boise Young Professionals. In her free time, Baylee enjoys anything outdoors including hiking, fishing, hunting, and skiing. She also has a passion for photography, especially wildlife and landscape.

She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Ketchum branch, 680 Sun Valley Road, Suite 101. She can be reached at 208-622-0415.

