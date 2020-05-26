DL Evans appoints new retail branch manager

Kelley comes to D.L. Evans Bank with seven years of financial experience. Throughout her banking career, Kelley became an advocate with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, offering financial education, best financial business practices, and networking to local businesses owned by women. She has dedicated her time to various community events and organizations, including volunteering for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Paint Magic, and the CSI Refuge Center. Kelley has also spent time offering financial education to help understand the Unites States banking system, credit education, and budgeting at the College of Southern Idaho. In her free time, Kelley enjoys camping, boating, and being outdoors.