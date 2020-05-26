DL Evans appoints new retail branch manager
0 comments

DL Evans appoints new retail branch manager

  • 0
Kelley Edinger

Edinger

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Edinger as retail branch manager of the downtown Twin Falls branch.

Kelley comes to D.L. Evans Bank with seven years of financial experience. Throughout her banking career, Kelley became an advocate with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, offering financial education, best financial business practices, and networking to local businesses owned by women. She has dedicated her time to various community events and organizations, including volunteering for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Paint Magic, and the CSI Refuge Center. Kelley has also spent time offering financial education to help understand the Unites States banking system, credit education, and budgeting at the College of Southern Idaho. In her free time, Kelley enjoys camping, boating, and being outdoors.

Kelley is excited to join the D.L. Evans Bank team and looks forward to continuing to serve her community. Customers can visit her at the downtown Twin Falls branch located at 222 Main Avenue South or reach her in the office by phone at 208-739-7300 or on her cellphone at 208-539-4187.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Trevor M. Bullock, 28, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News