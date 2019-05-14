One of Idaho’s most electrifying football players will continue his career with a Division I program.
Incoming Vallivue senior quarterback Lan Larison verbally committed to a full-ride scholarship from UC Davis as part of its 2020 recruiting class last week, picking the Aggies over offers from Idaho and the College of Idaho. He also visited Boise State.
“When I went there on spring break, it just felt right,” Larison said. “… (The coaches) are all great guys. I liked every single one of them, and I liked where the program is headed and what they wanted my role to be on the team.”
UC Davis went 10-3 last season, winning a share of the Big Sky Conference title and reaching the FCS quarterfinals in former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins’ second year at his alma mater. The program had never won 10 games, a Big Sky title or appeared in the FCS playoffs before.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Larison proved nearly unstoppable for Vallivue last season, earning the 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year honors. He led the 4A classification in rushing, running for 2,129 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 10.0 yards per carry. He also completed 97-of-198 passes (49 percent) for 1,541 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.
He spearheaded 4A’s top offense in points (44.9 ppg) and yards (488), averaging 305 total yards per game to lead Vallivue (8-4) to the state semifinals for the first time since 2000.
“He might be the best player I have coached against,” Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan, in his 23rd year, said during the All-Idaho voting process.
Larison said UC Davis recruited him as an athlete. He added that the Aggies haven’t ruled him out as a quarterback, but he expects to find a home somewhere on the offensive side of the ball in UC Davis’ spread-option attack.
“They said they want me with the ball, and that’s what I want to do,” Larison said. “I’d play like slot, maybe a little bit of wideout, running back, maybe a wildcat quarterback sometimes.”
Larison doesn’t mind the position change. He grew up as a running back, never stepping under center until he entered the eighth grade. Vallivue then rebuilt its double-wing offense to feature Larison in a spread attack, installing him as its starting quarterback from Week 1 of his freshman season.
“It’s not really important to me,” Larison said of playing quarterback. “Yeah, it’s nice to be the guy. But I just want to go play football. I want to get out there and compete.”
Larison is the second known Idaho high school prospect to commit to a Division I football scholarship as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Middleton offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar verbally committed to Washington last summer.
