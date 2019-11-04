Volleyball - Burley Vs. Twin Falls

Twin Falls' Clair Hodge gets a dig against Burley during their match Tuesday night, Sept. 17, 2019, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The District IV all-star game for high school volleyball is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Twin Falls High School. It will feature four teams. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and $4 for students.

North West

Emily Vandenberg, Wood River

Sariah Nilsen, Wood River

Josie Conley, Wood River

Cassie Adkinson, Gooding

Gracie Faulkner, Gooding

Laney Owen, Gooding

Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge

Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County

Coach: Kristyn Rutland, Wood River

North East

Bailey Seamons, Minico

Emmy Swenson, Minico

Vanessa Peiffer, Jerome

Mercedes Bell, Jerome

Felicity Black, Carey

Sydney Schoth, Castleford

Katrina Marsh, Shoshone

Emily Boettger, Sun Valley Community School

Coach: Kathy Whitworth, Carey

South West

Clair Hodge, Twin Falls

Gracie Robinson, Filer

Kailey Brown, Filer

Kelsie Snyder, Filer

Halle Knight, Filer

Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian

Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Kayla Morse, Buhl

Coach: Tanya Beard, Filer

South East

Makayla Tolman, Burley

Mikayla Shirley, Burley

Carrie Baker, Burley

Kaia King, Burley

Rayn Kunau, Kimberly

Kate Mallory, Declo

Madie Jones, Declo

Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh

Coach: Stephanie Shirley, Burley

