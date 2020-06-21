Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho goes digital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The past two years have been an amazing journey for Hannah Copmann, a recent graduate from Minico High School. Hannah ranked 4th in her class in academics, she served as the student body treasurer and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Copmann also graduated with her Associates Degree from the College of Southern Idaho on May 8. Hannah was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of North Mini-Cassia in April of 2019. Allie McClure (Oakley High School) was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of South Mini-Cassia. The Mini-Cassia Distinguished Young Women program had 46 girls who participated in 2019. There were so many participants that the National committee allowed two girls from Mini-Cassia to represent our community at state

In October of 2019 Hannah and Allie attended the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho scholarship competition in Idaho Falls. Thirty six girls from counties across Idaho competed in the areas of scholastics, fitness, talent, interview and self-expression. Out of the 36 participants Copmann was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2020 and McClure was selected as 1st runner up. Having the top two girls at state coming from Mini-Cassia has been a celebratory event for the community. There has been a great deal of time, dedication and support from the volunteers, community members, and sponsors in the Mini-Cassia area.