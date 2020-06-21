Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho goes digital

The past two years have been an amazing journey for Hannah Copmann, a recent graduate from Minico High School. Hannah ranked 4th in her class in academics, she served as the student body treasurer and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Copmann also graduated with her Associates Degree from the College of Southern Idaho on May 8. Hannah was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of North Mini-Cassia in April of 2019. Allie McClure (Oakley High School) was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of South Mini-Cassia. The Mini-Cassia Distinguished Young Women program had 46 girls who participated in 2019. There were so many participants that the National committee allowed two girls from Mini-Cassia to represent our community at state
In October of 2019 Hannah and Allie attended the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho scholarship competition in Idaho Falls. Thirty six girls from counties across Idaho competed in the areas of scholastics, fitness, talent, interview and self-expression. Out of the 36 participants Copmann was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2020 and McClure was selected as 1st runner up. Having the top two girls at state coming from Mini-Cassia has been a celebratory event for the community. There has been a great deal of time, dedication and support from the volunteers, community members, and sponsors in the Mini-Cassia area.
Copmann was scheduled to leave for in Mobile, Alabama on June 14 to attend Distinguished Young Women National Competition. However, with the pandemic and travel restrictions, the 50 girls from across the United States will stay in their home towns for Nationals and compete virtually. The national committee is putting together three shows just like they would do if the girls were to travel to Mobile, Alabama in person. Each participant sent in their talent video, along with a choreographed fitness routine.
The Distinguished Young Woman evaluation process includes five categories: Scholastics 25%. (All transcripts and ACT/SAT scores were sent in ahead of time for judges to review and evaluate). Interview 25%, Talent 20%, Self-Expression 15%, and Fitness 15%. All 50 participants will be interviewed by five judges on a Zoom meeting call for a timed 10 minute period. The selection panel will look for the ability to think and reason, personality traits, goals in life, family and activities, clarity of expression, pleasing voice, ease of presentation, knowledge of the world, interest in current events, kindness, consideration of others, and sportsmanlike attitude during the interview.
A Self Expression question will also be given to each girl shortly before they are required to answer via the judge panel on Zoom. The team of judges evaluates Self-Expression on the basis of content, clarity of the response, public speaking ability and carriage/posture.
The three shows will be available for everyone to watch on the Distinguished Young Women website. The goal is to have a nationwide viewing party for the 50 state winners. The shows will be on June 25, 26, and 27 at 6 p.m. MST. Copmann will compete her fitness routine and self-expression question on Thursday, June 25 and her talent performance (a contemporary dance) will be broadcast on Friday, June 26. Following the show each night the Alabama production team will go live to give out various scholarship awards on Thursday.
The overall category winners will be announced after the show on Friday night. The Distinguished Young Woman of America award will be announced on Saturday night. For those wanting to watch the shows the broadcast is free. Visit DistinguishedYW.org and follow the links to watch the show each evening, or watch the DYW YouTube channel (Distinguished YW). The shows begin at 6:00 MST on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night with the top eight finalists.
The Distinguished Young Women who participated locally and the state representatives would like to thank the amazing teachers, volunteers, community members, businesses and DYW committee for all their continued support.
Copmann and McClure recently passed on their local North and South Mini-Cassia titles to Jessie Oman North Mini-Cassia who attends Burley High School and Amelia Christensen, South Mini-Cassia, who attends Declo High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!