Accounting

Anthon Darrington, PLLC

P.O. Box 146 Rupert, ID 83350

208-260-5280

Condie, Stoker & Associates, CPA

www.condiestoker.com

506 6th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9911

Garald Price & Associates, P.A.

www.gpricecpa.com

2058 Overland Ave. Burley ID 83318

208-878-9000

Phillips Oakes Goodwin Crane & Co, PLLC

1710 Overland Ave. Burley ID 83318

208-878-7000

Poulsen VanLeuven & Catmull CPAs

1360 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1300 

Pro Act Book Keeping*

20302 G street Acequia, ID 83350

208-312-3492

Westfall & Westfall, CPAs

1329 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-0466

Animals

Burley Veterinary Hospital

2869 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5509

Four Paws Bed and Bath*

www.fourpawsbedandbath.com

370 W. 200 S. Rupert, ID 83350

208-438-4444

Performix Nutrition

www.performixnutrition.com

235 W 71 Lane S Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1724 

Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co.

568 W. 1650 S. Oakley, ID 83346

208-862-3482

Attorney

Parsons, Smith, Stone, Loveland & Shirley LLP

137 W. 13th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8382

Auto

ASAP Repair, Inc.

374 W. 100 S. Rupert, ID 83347

208-438-2205

Barclay Mechanical/Crane Service,

490 W. 100 S. Hwy 25 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8108

Budget Truck Sales

www.budgetburley.com

300 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8874

Gaylon's Auto Body

709 2nd St. S. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9716

Grease Monkey

www.greasemonkeyeast.com

517 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-406-6475

Greer Truck & Trailer Parts

128 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-7278

Kenworth Sales Co.

www.kenworthsalesco.com

322 S 600 W Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3039

Kim Hansen Chevrolet

www.kimhansen.com

1221 W. Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2221

Magic Valley Tire Paul*

www.lesschwab.com

P.O. Box 600, Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8444 

Napa Auto Parts Burley

www.napaonline.com

501 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8311

Napa Auto Parts Rupert

www.napaautoparts.biz

413 F Street Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3747

Novus Auto Glass/Durutec Auto Accessories

www.novusglass.com/locations/burley

2359 Overland Ave., Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3309

Young Automotive Group

www.youngautomotive.com

259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-647-0503

Banking

Connections Credit Union

www.cuconnect.org

510 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-677-4519

D L Evans Bank - Burley

375 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8615

D L Evans Bank - Paul

108 Ellis St. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8400

D. L. Evans Bank North Burley

www.dlevans.com

397 N. Overland Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9076

D. L. Evans Bank - Rupert

318 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-2265

D. L. Evans Bank - South Overland

2281 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6000

First Federal - Burley

www.bankfirstfed.com

2059 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8302

First Federal - East Main

1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-9900

First Federal - Rupert

701 7th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0505

Idaho Central Credit Union

www.iccu.com

110 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2046

Idaho State University Federal Credit Union

www.isucu.org

1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7100

Northwest Farm Credit Services

1408 Pomerelle Ave. Ste B Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6650

Zions Bank

www.zionsbank.com

102 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-572-3291

Bar

Henry's Heritage & Hospitality/Drift Inn

www.henrysdriftinn.com

545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1300

Morey's Steakhouse

219 E 3rd Street Burley, ID 83318

208-679-1166

Spud Cellar

800 N Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

www.bwburleyinn.com

208-678-3500

Barber

Ace of Fadez

818 South Oneida Suite #4 Rupert, ID 83350

208-650-5296

The Barber Center

1352 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-7585

Building Supplies

Stars Ferry Building Supplies, Inc

www.starsferry.biz

20 S. 300 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5562

Business Services

Business Plus

PO Box 929 Twin Falls, ID 83303

www.business-plus.org

208-539-6470

Dale's Office Systems

2235 Overland Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201

208-678-8682

Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry

www.IACI.org

816 West Bannock Street Suite 5B, Boise, ID 83701

208-679-1166

Solv Group

1650 Overland Ave. #11 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3355

Valley Office Systems

www.valleyofficesystems.com

2487 Kimberly Rd. Suite A Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-736-6777

Wienhoff Drug Testing

www.wienhoffdrug.com

1253 Oakley Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2321

Business Supplies

Burley Reminder

www.webprinter.biz

1220 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2233

Catering

Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*

www.bestwestern.com

800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3501

Farmer's Catering

1610 S. Hwy 30 Heyburn, ID 83336

farmerscatering@yahoo.com

208-647-8330 

Henry's Heritage & Hospitality/Drift Inn

www.henrysdriftinn.com

545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1300

Morey's Steakhouse

219 E 3rd Street, Burley, ID 83318

208-679-1166

Smith's Food & Drug

937 E Main Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2253

Stokes Market Inc.*

www.Stokesmarket.com

1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0425

Upper Crust Bistro and Grill

www.uppercrustgrill.com

1360 7th Street Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-0972

Church

Rupert United Methodist Church

www.rupertidumc.org

605 H St.,  Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3354

The Springs Calvary Church

1430 17th St., Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-0079

St. Nicholas Catholic School*

www.stnicholasrupert.org

806 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-6320

Cinematography

1 Better

www.1better.net

124 Osseo Ave. N St. Cloud, MN 56387-1893

763-232-5048

Cleaning

Bennett's Specialized Cleaning

1958 Oakley Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-650-6115

Elite Restoration

www.elite-restoration.com

495 E 5th St Burley, ID 83318

Square One Restoration

www.callsquareone.com

307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6880

Sweepco Inc.

165 W. 200 S. Burley, ID 83318

208-670-4298

College

College of Southern Idaho, Mini-Cassia*

www.offcampus.csi.edu/minicassia/index.asp

1600 Parke Ave., Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1400

Communication

Project Mutual Telephone, Rupert

www.pmt.org

507 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7151

Project Mutual Telephone-Burley

1458 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7151

Communications ATC Communications

www.atcnet.net

225 W. North St. Albion, ID 83311

208-673-5335

Harris Electronics and Communication

439 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8789

Lee Family Broadcasting

120 S. 300 W Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4757

Computers

Dale's Office Systems

2235 Overland Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201

208-678-8682

Greener Valley Computer Store

www.greenerpc.com

2853 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0964

Construction Fence Solutions, Inc.

www.fencesolutionsid.com

2833 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-312-9275

Koyle's Classic Construction

168 East 900 South Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2846

Square One Restoration

www.callsquareone.com

307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6880

Streamline Precision

www.streamlineprecision.com

120 S. 100 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9204

United Metals Recycling LLC-Heyburn

www.umrecycling.com

 1840 Highway 30 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-3696

Elite Restoration

www.elite-restoration.com

495 E 5th St Burley, ID 83318

Consulting

Idaho Benefit Consulting

643 Canyon Dr. Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-350-6221

Copier Burley Reminder

www.webprinter.biz

1220 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2233

Copiers Valley Office Systems

www.valleyofficesystems.com

2487 Kimberly Rd. Suite A Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-736-6777

Dental

All Smiles Dental

www.allsmilesdentalidaho.com

515 E 5th St. N. Burley, ID 83318

208-679-3000

Dr. Kevin Stock, DDS

2200 Parke Ave. Suite #2 Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6684

Dr. Nathan A Catmull, DDS

www.simpsonandcatmull.com

502 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4747

Dr. Val Garn*

www.burleyfamilydentist.com

2200 Parke Ave. Suite #1 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8980

Drs. Garrard & Wayment, DDS

301 Scott Ave. Suite 3,  Rupert, ID 83350 

208-436-6406

Family Health Services

402 6th Street Rupert, ID

208-734-3312

Kidds Dental

1010 East Main Street, Burley, ID 83318

208-677-4531

River Valley Orthodontics

1365 E. Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3265

Smiles 4 kids

www.smiles4kidsidaho.com

1408 Pomerelle Ave Suite D Burley, ID 83318

208-678-7415

Willamette Dental

452 Cheney Dr. W. Twin Falls, ID 83301

855-433-6825

Electrical

Columbia Electric Supply

1027 Normal Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-9040

East End Electric

528 E St Rupert, ID 83350

Ramsey Heating & Electric, Inc.

2600 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0459

United Electric Co-Op, Inc.

www.uec.coop

1330 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-2222

Employment

Services American Staffing

www.asitemp.com

1711 Overland Ave. Suite B Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9445

BBSI

www.barrettbusiness.com

754 N. College Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-735-5002

Idaho Department of Labor, Donna Fletcher

www.labor.idaho.gov

127 W. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5518

Personnel Plus

personnelinc.com

735 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4040

Snake River Farmers' Association

406 W. 400 S. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-436-9737

Entertainment

Barclay Truck Rebuilders

www.barclaytruck.com

500 W 100 S 2084385598 Paul, ID 83347

Century Cinema 5

464 E. 5th St. Burley, ID 83318

www.centurycinemas5.com

208-678-3131

Larsen Media, LLC

203 8th Avenue Twin Falls, ID

208-420-8973 

Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation

111 W. 15th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6801

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043

www.vfwpost3043.org

554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-572-0509

Equipment Dealer

Barclay Truck Rebuilders

www.barclaytruck.com

500 W 100 S. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5598

Stotz Equipment Burley Idaho

119 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5585

vcaratachea@stotzeq.com

Equipment Rentals

K & R Rental & Sales

www.kandrrental.com

256 A-S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3122

krrent@pmt.org

Stotz Equipment Burley Idaho

119 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5585

Event Center

Albion Campus Retreat

www.albioncampusretreat.com

437 W. North St. Meridian, ID 83680

208-312-8484

The Historic Wilson Theatre

www.ruperttheatre.com

610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-2787

Sonias Event Center

113 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6000

Sunrise P River Ranch

400 S 153 E Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0534

Exercise

Impact Athletic

www.impactathletic.com

1150 E 16th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5011

Pomerelle Mountain Resort*

www.pomerelle.com

961 E. Howell Canyon Road Albion, ID 83311

208-673-5599

Fabric

The Gathering Place

524 6th Street

208-436-0455

Rupert, ID 83350

Farm and Ranch

Cal Ranch

226 N. Overland

208-678-7610 Burley, ID 83318

Double L (Apache River LLC)

307 S. Warm Springs Way Heyburn, ID 83336

208-438-5592

First American Title Company*

www.gofirstam.com/office/first-american-title-company-burley-id.html

417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-4772

Grant 4 D Farms

707 E. 600 N. Rupert, ID 83350

208-531-5149

Hansen Farms

680 N 300 E 2 Rupert, ID 83350

208-532-433

High Desert Milk

1033 Idaho Ave. Burley, ID 83318

www.highdesertmilk.com

208-878-6455

Jentzsch Kearl Farms

20511 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-532-4119

John A. Stevenson Farms

1099 N. 400 W. Rupert, ID 83350

208-532-4524

K & R Rental & Sales

www.kandrrental.com

256 A-S. 600 W.

208-678-3122

Heyburn, ID 83336

Kelley Bean Co.

106 Read Ave. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3611

Northwest Farm Credit Services

1408 Pomerelle Ave. Ste B Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6650

Performix Nutrition

www.performixnutrition.com

235 W 71 Lane S Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1724

Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co.

568 W. 1650 S. Oakley, ID 83346

208-862-3482

Rain for Rent

www.rainforrent.com

600 W. 134 S. Paul, ID 83347

208438-5065

Redox Chemical LLC

www.redoxchem.com

130 S. 100 W Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2610

Snake River Farmers' Association

406 W. 400 S. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-436-9737

Stotz Equipment Burley Idaho (John Deere)

119 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5585

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

480 S. 260 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-95658

Fertilizer/chemical

Ag Nutrient, LLC

www.agnutrients.com

130 S. 100 W Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2610

Four Seasons Lawn & Home

3012 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-6783660

Greenlon, Inc.

290 S. 550 E. Burley, ID 83318

208-654-2122

Redox Chemical LLC

www.redoxchem.com

130 S. 100 W Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2610

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

480 S. 260 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9565

Finance

Ace Financial of Burley, Inc.

www.aceburley.com

485 E. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318

208-677-2221

Continental Loans

www.security-finance.com

1550 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1761 

D L Evans Bank Burley

www.dlevans.com

375 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8615

D L Evans Bank Paul

108 Ellis St. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8400

D. L. Evans Bank North Burley

397 N. Overland Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9076

D. L. Evans Bank - Rupert

318 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-2265

D. L. Evans Bank - South Overland

2281 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6000 

First Federal - Burley

www.bankfirstfed.com

2059 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8302

First Federal - East Main

1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-9900

First Federal - Rupert

701 7th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0505

Idaho Housing & Finance

www.ihfa.org

565 W. Myrtle Boise, ID 83707

208-331-4743

Idaho State University Federal Credit Union

www.isucu.org

1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7100

Northwest Farm Credit Services

1408 Pomerelle Ave. Ste B Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6650

Sonia's Bail Bonds

208-736-1048

Zions Bank

www.zionsbank.com

102 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318 (208)572-3291

Florist

Sawtooth Floral Company LLC.

397 West 100 South Burley, ID 83318

http://www.sawtoothfloral.com

208-260-0296

Food Production

Amalgamated Sugar Company, LLC

50 S 500 W Paul, ID 83347

208-438-7100

Americold Logistics

www.americold.com

280 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318

208-677-3000

Dot Foods*

1541 W. 27th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6063

Idahoan Foods, LLC., Cassie Fowler

www.idahoan.com

823 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4104

Mart Produce

www.martproduce.com

70 North 100 E.  Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0611

McCain Foods USA, Inc.*

www.mccain.com

218 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9431

Fuel And Oil

Hill Oil Co. & Car Wash

723 S. Oneida St Hwy 24 Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3148

Hub Plaza, Hot Stuff Pizza & Subs

334 S. Hwy 27, Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-2122

Fuel/oil Dickson Oil

602 S. 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-6609 

Intermountain Gas Company

www.intermountaingas.com

451 Alan Drive Jerome, ID 83338-5505

208-737-6300

Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley

2600 Washington Ave., Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9684

Funeral

Memorial Monuments & Vaults

memorialmounmentsinc.com

2001 E. 16th Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2540

Furniture

Lee's Furniture

www.leesfurniturefloorsandmore.com

459 Overland Ave.  Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2341

Redder's Showkase

www.reddersburley.com

2611 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2000

Skaggs Furniture

149 E. 23rd Drive Burley, ID 83318

208-878-5100

Wilson Bates

2560 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1133

Gas Station

Bobcat Corner

1337 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1231

Dickson Oil

602 S. 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-6609

Hub Plaza, Hot Stuff Pizza & Subs

334 S. Hwy 27 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-2122

Travel Stop 216 & Village of Trees RV Resort*

www.villageoftreesrvresort.com

274 N. Hwy 25, Exit 216 Declo, ID 83323

208-654-2133

Glass

Novus Auto Glass/Durutec Auto Accessories

novusglass.com/locations/burley

2359 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3309

Nu-Vu Glass

www.nuviewglass.com

1601 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2229

Government

Idaho Army National Guard

1059 Airport Way Burley, ID 83318

208-272-7083

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson

802 Bannock St.Boise, ID 83702

208-334-1953

Minidoka County

www.minidoka.id.us

715 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7111

Representative Frederick L. Wood III

147 E 100 S Burley, ID 83318

208-312-1056

U.S. Senator James E. Risch

risch.senate.gov

560 Filer Avenue, Suite A Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-734-6780

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo

410 Memorial Dr. Idaho Falls, ID 83402

208-522-9779

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043

554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

www.vfwpost3043.org

208-572-0509

Green House

Nature Nursery & Market

120 East Hwy 81 Burley, ID 83318

208-261-3377

Grocery Store

Smith's Food & Drug

937 E Main Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2253

Stokes Market Inc.*

www.Stokesmarket.com

1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0425

Tracy General Store

www.tracygeneralstore.com

3001 Elba Almo Rd Almo, ID 83312

208-824-5570

Hardware

Stars Ferry Building Supplies, Inc.

www.starsferry.biz

20 S. 300 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5562 

Health Care

Cassia Family Medicine

1501 Hiland Ave, Suite A Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6091

Cassia Family Practice and WorkMED

501 Hiland Ave Suite F Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6070

Cassia General Surgery Clinic

1501 Hiland AveSuite H Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6266

Cassia Internal Medicine Clinic

1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6212

Cassia Orthopedic Clinic

1501 Hiland AveSuite C Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6080

Cassia Rehabilitation Services

1501 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6530 

Dr. Alan Nelson

www.alannelsondo.com

1404 Pomerelle Ave., Suite A2 Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8817

Dr. John A. Simpson, DDS

www.simpsonandcatmull.com

502 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4747

Family Practice with Obstetrics

1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2283 

Family Vision & Eye Care

familyvisionrupert.com

714 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3455 

Hearing Counselors & Audiology

1534 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5200

Highland Estates

2050 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4411

Horizon Home Health and Hospice East

www.horizonhh.com

2311 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-733-2840

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital*

www.intermountainhealthcare.com

1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4444

Life Flight Network

www.lifeflight.org

1050 Airport Way Burley, ID 83318

208-869-0708

Minidoka Memorial Hospital*

www.minidokamemorial.com

1224 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350

Mt. Harrison Audiology & Hearing Aid LLC

www.mtharrisonaudiology.com

1218 9th St. Unit #2 Rupert, ID 83350

208-312-0957

Pomerelle Place

1301 Bennett Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-677-8212

Riverview Urgent Care & Medical Center

urgentcareofidaho.com

382 N. Overland Ave.

P.O. Box 820 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6996

South Central Public Health District

www.phd5.idaho.gov

485 22nd St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-8221

Spring Creek Women's Healthcare

1408 Pomerelle Suite H Burley, ID 83318

208-677-6170

Sterling Family Medicine

www.sterlingurgentcare.com

1404 Pomerelle Ave. Suite A1 Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8783

Welch Allyn & Hatch Eye Physicians

1320 Bennett Ave. Suite A Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2173

Home Construction

First American Title Company*

www.gofirstam.com/office/first-american-title-company-burley-id.html

417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-4772

First Federal - East Main

www.bankfirstfed.com

1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-9900

Ramsey Heating & Electric, Inc.

2600 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0459

Culligan Water Conditioning

www.culliganwater.com 550 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-7100

Nu-Vu Glass

www.nuviewglass.com

1601 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2229

Square One Restoration

307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

www.callsquareone.com

208-678-6880

Home Health

Care Horizon Home Health and Hospice East

www.horizonhh.com

311 Parke Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-733-2840

Mini-Cassia Hearts 4 Seniors

135 East 23rd Drive Burley, ID 83318

208-312-5715

Home Improvement

Tailored Living of Southern Idaho

20910 16th street Dr Heyburn, ID 83336

206-260-5522

Hospital

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital*

www.intermountainhealthcare.com

1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4444

Minidoka Memorial Hospital*

www.minidokamemorial.com

1224 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0481

Hotel

Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*

www.bestwestern.com

800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3501

Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriot*

www.burleyfairfield.com 230 W. 7th St. N. Burley, ID 83318

208-677-5000

Greystone Crossing Boarding House

www.greystonecrossing.com

1221 21st Heyburn, ID 83336

208-650-4979

Housing

Greystone Crossing Boarding House

www.greystonecrossing.com

1221 21st Heyburn, ID 83336

208-650-4979

Mountain Heights Apartments

2465 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 833318

Human Resources

BBSI

www.barrettbusiness.com

754 N. College Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-735-5002

Community Council of Idaho

www.communitycouncilofidaho.org

437 East 13th Street Burley, ID 83318

208-878-1171

Personnel Plus

personnelinc.com

735 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4040

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043

www.vfwpost3043.org

554 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-572-0509

vfwpost3043@gmail.com

Human Services

Idaho Department of Labor

www.labor.idaho.gov

127 W. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5518

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043

www.vfwpost3043.org

554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-572-0509

HVAC

Culligan Water Conditioning

www.culliganwater.com

550 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-7100

Element Heating and Cooling

www.elementheatingandcooling.com

504 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-647-0652

Insurance

Adam Haynes, Agent - State Farm Insurance

www.adamhaynesinsurance.com

1849 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8700

Balanced Rock Insurance, Inc.

643 Canyon Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-736-8111

Cameron & Seamons, Inc.

906 S. Oneida Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4424

Haskin Insurance Services, Inc.

www.haskin-insurance.com

629 Fremont Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4141 

Hruza Insurance Agency*

www.hruzainsuranceagency.com

723 S. 3rd St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4420

Jon Searle Farmer's Insurance

www.farmersagent.com/jsearle1

1711 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4022

Starley-Leavitt Insurance Agency, Inc.

www.starley-leavitt.com

1701 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9063

Investments

Hruza Insurance Agency*

www.hruzainsuranceagency.com

723 S. 3rd St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4420 

Landscaping

Evergreen Nursery & Landscaping, Inc.*

1287 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4104

Fence Solutions, Inc.

www.fencesolutionsid.com

2833 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-312-9275

Four Seasons Lawn & Home

3012 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3660

Greenlon, Inc.

290 S. 550 E. Burley, ID 83318

208-654-2122

Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation

www.kimberlynurseries.com

2862 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-733-2717

Nature Nursery & Market

120 East Hwy 81 Burley, ID 83318

208-261-3377

Sweepco Inc.

165 W. 200 S. Burley, ID 83318

208-670-4298

Lending

Continental Loans

www.security-finance.com

1550 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1761

First American Title Company*

www.gofirstam.com/office/first-american-title-company-burley-id.html

417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-4772

First Federal - East Main

www.bankfirstfed.com

1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-9900

Idaho State University Federal Credit Union

www.isucu.org

1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7100

Machine Parts

Badger Bearing

230 W. 20 S.Burley, ID 83318

208-878-0010

Barclay Mechanical / Crane Service

490 W. 100 S. Hwy. 25 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8108

Greer Truck & Trailer Parts

128 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-7278

Haun's Hardware

www.hauns.doitbest.com

P.O. Box 86 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5544

NAPA Auto Parts

napaonline.com

501 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8311

Napa Auto Parts Rupert

www.napaautoparts.bix

413 F Street Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3747

Rain for Rent

www.rainforrent.com

600 W. 134 S. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5065

Manufacturing

Amalgamated Sugar Company, LLC

50 S 500 W Paul, ID 83347

208-438-7100

Double L (Apache River LLC)

307 S. Warm Springs Way Heyburn, ID 83336

208-438-5592

Fabri-Kal*

www.coconnellefabri-kal.com

2457 Washington Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-677-1402

Idahoan Foods, LLC.

www.idahoan.com

823 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4104

Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley

2600 Washington Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9684

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

www.packagingcorp.com

1544 W. 27th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3531

Packaging Specialties of Idaho, Inc.

2758 Washington Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-4801

Standridge Color Corporation

standridgecolor.com

1250 E Railroad Ave Burley, ID 83318

770-464-3362

Streamline Precision

www.streamlineprecision.com

120 S. 100 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9204

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

480 S. 260 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9565

Watco

www.watcocompanies.com

759 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2482

Marketing

Larsen Media, LLC

203 8th Avenue Twin Falls, ID

208-420-8973 

Times-News & The Voice*

www.magicvalley.com

1510 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2201

Meat

AKM Burley Beef

136 E Rail Road Burley, ID

208-647-1199

Medical

Family Health Services

402 6th Street Rupert, ID

 208-734-3312

Life Flight Network

1050 Airport Way Burley, ID 83318

www.lifeflight.org

208-869-0708

Riverview Urgent Care & Medical Center

urgentcareofidaho.com

382 N. Overland Ave.

P.O. Box 820 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6996

Mortgages

Idaho State University Federal Credit Union

www.isucu.org

1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7100

Motel

Budget Motel

burleybudgetmotel.com

900 N Overland Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2200

Henry's Heritage & Hospitality / Drift Inn

www.henrysdriftinn.com

545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1300

Super 8 Motel

www.super8.com

336 S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-7000

Tops Motel

310 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-436-4724

Municipality

City of Burley

1401 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2224

City of Declo*

8 N. Clark Declo, ID 83323

208-654-2124

City of Heyburn*

www.heyburnidaho.org

941 18th St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-8158

City of Paul

152 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347

(208)438-4101

City of Rupert*

www.rupert-idaho.com

624 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9600

Newspaper

Times-News & The Voice*

www.magicvalley.com

1510 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2201

Weekly Mailer

221 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6643

Non-profit

Community Council of Idaho

www.communitycouncilofidaho.org

437 East 13th Street Burley, ID 83318

208-878-1171

Idaho State University Federal Credit Union

www.isucu.org

1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7100

United Way of South Central Idaho

www.unitedwayscid.org

102 Main Ave S. Suite 5 Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-733-4922

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043

www.vfwpost3043.org

554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-572-0509

Nursery

Evergreen Nursery & Landscaping, Inc.*

1287 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4104

Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation

www.kimberlynurseries.com

2862 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-733-2717

Nature Nursery & Market

120 East Hwy 81 Burley, ID 83318

208-261-3377

Nursing Home

Highland Estates

2050 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4411

Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center

www.parkviewrehab.com

2303 Parke Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-677-3073

Pomerelle Place

1301 Bennett Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-677-8212

Nutrition

T&T Nutrition

2209 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

Optical

Family Vision & Eye Care

familyvisionrupert.com

714 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

 208-436-3455

Organization

Tailored Living of Southern Idaho

20910 16th street Dr Heyburn, ID 83336

206-260-5522

Paint

Pro Paint

www.propaintburley.com

1116 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-0856

Stars Ferry Building Supplies, Inc.

www.starsferry.biz

20 S. 300 W. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5562

Party Center

Albion Campus Retreat

www.albioncampusretreat.com

437 W. North St. Meridian, ID 83680

208-312-8484

Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*

www.bestwestern.com

800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3501

The Historic Wilson Theatre

www.ruperttheatre.com

610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-2787

Larsen Media, LLC

203 8th Avenue Twin Falls, ID

208-420-8973

Sonias Event Center

113 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6000

Photography

Lynn Crane Portrait

www.lynncraneportrait.com

2046 E 600 S Declo, ID 83323

208-420-0502

Pose & Post Pics

665 Crocus Circle Paul, ID 83347

www.poseandpostpics.com

208-312-1238

Physical Fitness

Impact Athletic

www.impactathletic.com

1150 E 16th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5011

Physical Therapy

Horizon Home Health and Hospice East

www.horizonhh.com

2311 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-733-2840

Primary Therapy Source

www.primarytherapysource.com

224 E Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-647-0184

Southern Idaho Therapy Services

1224 8th St. Suite A Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9016

Wright Physical Therapy

www.wrightpt.com

1945 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-674-0224

Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center

www.parkviewrehab.com

2303 Parke Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-677-3073

Physician Office

Cassia Family Practice

208-677-6091

1501 Hiland Ave Ste A Burley, Idaho 83318

Cassia Orthopedic Clinic

208-677-6070

1501 Hiland Ave Ste C Burley, Idaho 83318

Internal Medicine Clinic

208-677-6212

1501 Hiland Ave Ste F Burley, Idaho 83318

Cassia Surgical Clinic

208-677-6266

1501 Hiland Ave Ste H Burley, Idaho 83318

Cassia Family Practice and WorkMed

208-677-6070

1501 Hiland Ave Ste K Burley, Idaho 83318

Family Medicine & OB

208-678-2283

1501 Hiland Ave Ste N Burley, Idaho 83318

Spring Creek Women's Health OB/GYN Clinic

208-677-6170

1408 Pomerelle St Ste H Burley, Idaho 83318

Plumbing

Culligan Water Conditioning

550 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336

http://www.culliganwater.com

208-678-7100

Pool

Impact Athletic

www.impactathletic.com

1150 E 16th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5011 

Power Company

Idaho Power Company

www.idahopower.com

243 Blue Lakes Blvd South Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-736-3210

Printing

Burley Reminder

www.webprinter.biz

1220 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2233

Property Management

Turn Key Realty

1333 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-431-5525 

Realtors

Advantage 1 Realty*

www.advantage1realty.com

633 E. Main Burley, ID 83318

208-677-4663

First American Title Company*

www.gofirstam.com/office/first-american-title-company-burley-id.html

417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-4772

Keystone Realty*

www.keystonerealty.ws

1200 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

(208)721-1733

Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors

www.minicassiarealtors

132 W. 13th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-9170

Mountain West Realty

www.mtnwestrealty.com

658 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-878-3500

Rocky Mountain Real Estate Brokerage

www.rockymountain-realestate.net

530 Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9429

Turn Key Realty

1333 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-431-5525

Westerra Real Estate Group

www.westerraburley.com

634 5th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7653

Recreation

Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley- Rupert

bgcmv.com

Castle Rocks State Park

748 E. 2800 S Almo, ID 83312

parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/castlerocks.aspx

208-824-5901

Durfee Hot Springs

2798 Elba-Almo Road Almo, ID 83312

http://www.durfeehotsprings.com

208-824-5701

Idaho Water Sports*

www.idahowatersports.com

2165 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5869

Lake Walcott State Park

959 E. Minidoka Dam Road Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1258

Let's Ride

www.letsride-idaho.com

270 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3858

Minidoka County

www.minidoka.id.us

715 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7111

Minidoka County Fair Board

www.minidoka.id.us

85 E. Baseline Road Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9748

Pomerelle Mountain Resort*

www.pomerelle.com

961 E. Howell Canyon Road Albion, ID 83311

208-673-5599

Snake River Bowl

725 Minidoka Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-679-2695

Southern Idaho Tourism*

www.visitsouthidaho.com

2015 Neilsen Point Place Suite 200 Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-732-5569 

Young Power Sports

259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5111 

Recycling

United Metals Recycling LLC-Heyburn

1840 HWY 30 Heyburn, ID 83336

www.umrecycling.com

208-679-3696

Rental

3 Cheers Rentals

20 North 200 East Rupert, ID 83350

208-431-4584

shel@pmt.org

Repair

Four Seasons Lawn & Home

3012 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-6783660

Gaylon's Auto Body

709 2nd St. S. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9716

Grease Monkey

www.greasemonkeyeast.com

517 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-406-6475

Haun's Hardware

www.hauns.doitbest.com

P.O. Box 86 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5544

Idaho Water Sports*

www.idahowatersports.com

2165 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5869

Kenworth Sales Co.

www.kenworthsalesco.com

322 S 600 W Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3039

Kim Hansen Chevrolet

www.kimhansen.com

1221 W. Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2221

Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation

www.kimberlynurseries.com

2862 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-733-2717

Let's Ride

www.letsride-idaho.com

270 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3858

Magic Valley Tire Paul*

www.lesschwab.com

P.O. Box 600 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8444 

NAPA Auto Parts

napaonline.com

501 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8311

Napa Auto Parts Rupert

www.napaautoparts.bix

413 F Street Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3747

Novus Auto Glass/Durutec Auto Accessories

novusglass.com/locations/burley

2359 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3309 

Nu-Vu Glass

www.nuviewglass.com

1601 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

 208-678-2229 

Rain for Rent

www.rainforrent.com

600 W. 134 S. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5065

Ramsey Heating & Electric, Inc.

2600 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0459

Square One Restoration

www.callsquareone.com

307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6880

Young Automotive Group

www.youngautomotive.com

259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-647-0503

Young Power Sports

259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5111 

Restaurant

AC Drive-In

601 E Main Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0141

Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*

www.bestwestern.com

800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3501

Bobcat Corner

1337 W. Main St.

208-678-1231 Burley, ID 83318

Burgers Ect. Rupert

124 S. Oneida Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0600

Burgers Etc. Burley

700 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4189

Burger King (HB LLC)

114 W. 5th St. N Burley, ID 83318

208-678-7779

Connor's Cafe

339 S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-9367

Denny's*

611 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8786

Doc's Pizza, Inc.

514 6th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3300

E Street Deli

542 E Street Rupert, ID 83350

Farmer's Corner

www.farmerscornercatering.com

202 S Hwy 27 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5130

Henry's Heritage & Hospitality / Drift Inn

www.henrysdriftinn.com

545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1300

Kassiani LLC

kassianirestaurant.com

1229 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-312-8292

McDonald's of Burley

www.mcdonalds.com

394 North Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2230

Morey's Steakhouse

219 E 3rd Street Burley, ID 83318

208-679-1166

Papa Murphy's Take & Bake*

1011 E Main St. Burley, ID 83318

www.papamurphys.com

208-678-1111

Perkins Family Restaurant

800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1304 

Puder's Pizza

725 Minidoka Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-679-2695

Searles

120 N Center Oakley, ID 83346

Spud Cellar

800 N Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318

www.bwburleyinn.com

208-678-3500

Travel Stop 216 & Village of Trees RV Resort*

www.villageoftreesrvresort.com

274 N. Hwy 25, Exit 216

208-654-2133 Declo, ID 83323

Upper Crust Bistro and Grill

www.uppercrustgrill.com

1360 7th Street Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-0972

Wayside Café

325 S. Hwy 24 Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4800

Wicks Steakplace

www.wickssteakplace.com

18 E. Main Street Declo, ID 83323

208-431-0688

Restoration

CTR Cleanup & Total Restoration

www.CTR-NW.com

211 Addison Avenue West Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-734-2969

Elite Restoration

www.elite-restoration.com

495 E 5th St Burley, ID 83318

Square One Restoration

www.callsquareone.com

307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6880

Retail

Cal Ranch

226 N. Overland Burley, ID 83318

208-678-7610

Costco Wholesale

731 Pole Line Road Twin Falls, ID 833301

208-736-0410

The Gathering Place

524 6th Street Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0455

Greener Valley Computer Store

www.greenerpc.com

2853 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-0964

Haun's Hardware

www.hauns.doitbest.com

P.O. Box 86 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5544

Idaho Water Sports*

www.idahowatersports.com

2165 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5869

K & R Rental & Sales

www.kandrrental.com

256 A-S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3122

Lee's Furniture

www.leesfurniturefloorsandmore.com

459 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2341

Let's Ride

www.letsride-idaho.com

270 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3858

Lulu Bella Clothing

1400 Pomerelle Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-604-7325

Redder's Showkase

www.reddersburley.com

2611 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2000

Skaggs Furniture

skaggsfurniture.com

149 E. 23rd Drive Burley, ID 83318

208-878-5100

Smith's Food & Drug

937 E Main Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2253

Stokes Market Inc.*

1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318

www.Stokesmarket.com

208-678-0425

Wilson Bates

2560 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1133

Schools

Cassia County School District 151

www.cassiaschools.org

3650 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6600

College of Southern Idaho, Mini-Cassia*

www.offcampus.csi.edu/minicassia/index.asp

1600 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1400

Minidoka County School District #331

www.minidokaschools.org

310 10th Street Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-4727

St. Nicholas Catholic School*

www.stnicholasrupert.org

806 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-6320

Seed

Kelley Bean Co.

106 Read Ave. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-3611

www.kelleybean.com

Shopping

The Gathering Place

524 6th Street Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0455 

Lulu Bella Clothing, Cindy Beck

1400 Pomerelle Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-604-7325

Smith's Food & Drug

937 E Main Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2253

Stokes Market Inc.*

1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318

www.Stokesmarket.com

208-678-0425

Wilson Bates

2560 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

(208)678-1133

Staffing

American Staffing

www.asitemp.com

1711 Overland Ave. Suite B Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9445

Idaho Department of Labor

www.labor.idaho.gov 127 W. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5518

Personnel Plus

personnelinc.com

735 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-4040

Storage/warehouse

NewCold

22 N Starrhs Ferry Place Burley, ID 83318

derek.bedke@newcold.com

208-830-4029

Tax Preparation

Anthon Darrington, PLLC

P.O. Box 146 Rupert, ID 83350

208-260-5280

Condie, Stoker & Associates, CPA's, Curtis Stoker

www.condiestoker.com

506 6th St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9911

Garald Price & Associates, P.A.

www.gpricecpa.com

2058 Overland Ave.

208-878-9000

Burley, ID 83318

Phillips Oakes Goodwin Crane & Co, PLLC

1710 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7000

Poulsen VanLeuven & Catmull CPAs

1360 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1300

Westfall & Westfall, CPA's

1329 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-0466

Continental Loans

www.security-finance.com

1550 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318

208-678-1761

Solv Group

1650 Overland Ave. #11 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3355

Telephone

ATC Communications

www.atcnet.net

225 W. North St. Albion, ID 83311

208-673-5335

Bailey's Phones & Repair

baileysphonesandrepair.com

495 E 5th St. N Burley, ID 83318

208-650-4140

Harris Electronics and Communication (HEC)

439 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-8789

Project Mutual Telephone

www.pmt.org

507 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7151

Project Mutual Telephone-Burley

www.pmt.org

1458 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7151

Theater

Century Cinema 5

www.centurycinemas5.com

464 E. 5th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-3131

The Historic Wilson Theatre

www.ruperttheatre.com

610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-2787

Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation

111 W. 15th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6801

Title Company

First American Title Company*

www.gofirstam.com/office/first-american-title-company-burley-id.html

417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-4772

Title One - Burley*

www.landtitleandescrow.com

211 W. 13th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-3524

Title One - Rupert*

www.Titleonecorp.com

710 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-0606

Travel

Castle Rocks State Park

parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/castlerocks.aspx

748 E. 2800 S Almo, ID 83312

208-824-5901

City of Burley

1401 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-2224

City of Declo

8 N. Clark Declo, ID 83323

declo@qwestoffice.net

208-654-2124 

City of Heyburn

www.heyburnidaho.org

941 18th St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-8158

City of Paul

152 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-4101

City of Rupert

www.rupert-idaho.com

624 F St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9600

Durfee Hot Springs

www.durfeehotsprings.com

2798 Elba-Almo Road Almo, ID 83312

208-824-5701

Lake Walcott State Park

959 E. Minidoka Dam Road Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-1258

Minidoka County

www.minidoka.id.us

715 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7111

Minidoka County Fair Board

www.minidoka.id.us

85 E. Baseline Road Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-9748

Pomerelle Mountain Resort*

www.pomerelle.com

961 E. Howell Canyon Road Albion, ID 83311

208-673-5599

Southern Idaho Tourism*

www.visitsouthidaho.com

2015 Neilsen Point Place Suite 200 Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-732-5569 

Young Power Sports

259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-5111

Trucking

Americold Logistics

www.americold.com

280 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318

208-677-3000

Barclay Mechanical / Crane Service

490 W. 100 S. Hwy 25 Paul, ID 83347

208-438-8108

barclay@pmt.org

Budget Truck Sales

www.budgetburley.com

300 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-8874

Dot Foods*

1541 W. 27th St. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-6063

Greer Truck & Trailer Parts

128 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-7278

Handy Truck Lines, Inc.

www.handytruckline.com

100 S. 400 W. Paul, ID 83347

208-438-5071

High Desert Milk

www.highdesertmilk.com

1033 Idaho Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-6455

Hub Plaza, Hot Stuff Pizza & Subs

334 S. Hwy 27 Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-2122

Kenworth Sales Co.

www.kenworthsalesco.com

322 S 600 W Heyburn, ID 83336

208-678-3039

McCain Foods USA, Inc.*

www.mccain.com

218 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9431

Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley

2600 Washington Ave Burley, ID 83318

208-678-9684

Watco

www.watcocompanies.com

759 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-678-2482

Utilities

Intermountain Gas Company

www.intermountaingas.com

451 Alan Drive Jerome, ID 83338

208-737-6300

Project Mutual Telephone

www.pmt.org 507 G St. Rupert, ID 83350

208-436-7151

Project Mutual Telephone-Burley

www.pmt.org

1458 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318

208-878-7151 

United Electric Co-Op, Inc.

www.uec.coop

1330 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336

208-679-2222

