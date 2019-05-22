Accounting
Anthon Darrington, PLLC
P.O. Box 146 Rupert, ID 83350
208-260-5280
Condie, Stoker & Associates, CPA
506 6th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9911
Garald Price & Associates, P.A.
2058 Overland Ave. Burley ID 83318
208-878-9000
Phillips Oakes Goodwin Crane & Co, PLLC
1710 Overland Ave. Burley ID 83318
208-878-7000
Poulsen VanLeuven & Catmull CPAs
1360 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1300
Pro Act Book Keeping*
20302 G street Acequia, ID 83350
208-312-3492
Westfall & Westfall, CPAs
1329 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-0466
Animals
Burley Veterinary Hospital
2869 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5509
Four Paws Bed and Bath*
370 W. 200 S. Rupert, ID 83350
208-438-4444
Performix Nutrition
235 W 71 Lane S Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1724
Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co.
568 W. 1650 S. Oakley, ID 83346
208-862-3482
Attorney
Parsons, Smith, Stone, Loveland & Shirley LLP
137 W. 13th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8382
Auto
ASAP Repair, Inc.
374 W. 100 S. Rupert, ID 83347
208-438-2205
Barclay Mechanical/Crane Service,
490 W. 100 S. Hwy 25 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8108
Budget Truck Sales
300 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8874
Gaylon's Auto Body
709 2nd St. S. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9716
Grease Monkey
517 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-406-6475
Greer Truck & Trailer Parts
128 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-7278
Kenworth Sales Co.
322 S 600 W Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3039
Kim Hansen Chevrolet
1221 W. Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2221
Magic Valley Tire Paul*
P.O. Box 600, Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8444
Napa Auto Parts Burley
501 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8311
Napa Auto Parts Rupert
413 F Street Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3747
Novus Auto Glass/Durutec Auto Accessories
2359 Overland Ave., Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3309
Young Automotive Group
259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-647-0503
Banking
Connections Credit Union
510 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-677-4519
D L Evans Bank - Burley
375 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8615
D L Evans Bank - Paul
108 Ellis St. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8400
D. L. Evans Bank North Burley
397 N. Overland Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9076
D. L. Evans Bank - Rupert
318 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-2265
D. L. Evans Bank - South Overland
2281 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6000
First Federal - Burley
2059 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8302
First Federal - East Main
1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-9900
First Federal - Rupert
701 7th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0505
Idaho Central Credit Union
110 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2046
Idaho State University Federal Credit Union
1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7100
Northwest Farm Credit Services
1408 Pomerelle Ave. Ste B Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6650
Zions Bank
102 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-572-3291
Bar
Henry's Heritage & Hospitality/Drift Inn
545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1300
Morey's Steakhouse
219 E 3rd Street Burley, ID 83318
208-679-1166
Spud Cellar
800 N Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3500
Barber
Ace of Fadez
818 South Oneida Suite #4 Rupert, ID 83350
208-650-5296
The Barber Center
1352 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-7585
Building Supplies
Stars Ferry Building Supplies, Inc
20 S. 300 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5562
Business Services
Business Plus
PO Box 929 Twin Falls, ID 83303
208-539-6470
Dale's Office Systems
2235 Overland Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201
208-678-8682
Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry
816 West Bannock Street Suite 5B, Boise, ID 83701
208-679-1166
Solv Group
1650 Overland Ave. #11 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3355
Valley Office Systems
2487 Kimberly Rd. Suite A Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-736-6777
Wienhoff Drug Testing
1253 Oakley Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2321
Business Supplies
Burley Reminder
1220 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2233
Catering
Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*
800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3501
Farmer's Catering
1610 S. Hwy 30 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-647-8330
Henry's Heritage & Hospitality/Drift Inn
545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1300
Morey's Steakhouse
219 E 3rd Street, Burley, ID 83318
208-679-1166
Smith's Food & Drug
937 E Main Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2253
Stokes Market Inc.*
1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0425
Upper Crust Bistro and Grill
1360 7th Street Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-0972
Church
Rupert United Methodist Church
605 H St., Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3354
The Springs Calvary Church
1430 17th St., Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-0079
St. Nicholas Catholic School*
806 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-6320
Cinematography
1 Better
124 Osseo Ave. N St. Cloud, MN 56387-1893
763-232-5048
Cleaning
Bennett's Specialized Cleaning
1958 Oakley Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-650-6115
Elite Restoration
495 E 5th St Burley, ID 83318
Square One Restoration
307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6880
Sweepco Inc.
165 W. 200 S. Burley, ID 83318
208-670-4298
College
College of Southern Idaho, Mini-Cassia*
1600 Parke Ave., Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1400
Communication
Project Mutual Telephone, Rupert
507 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7151
Project Mutual Telephone-Burley
1458 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7151
Communications ATC Communications
225 W. North St. Albion, ID 83311
208-673-5335
Harris Electronics and Communication
439 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8789
Lee Family Broadcasting
120 S. 300 W Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4757
Computers
Dale's Office Systems
2235 Overland Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201
208-678-8682
Greener Valley Computer Store
2853 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0964
Construction Fence Solutions, Inc.
2833 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-312-9275
Koyle's Classic Construction
168 East 900 South Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2846
Square One Restoration
307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6880
Streamline Precision
120 S. 100 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9204
United Metals Recycling LLC-Heyburn
1840 Highway 30 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-3696
Elite Restoration
495 E 5th St Burley, ID 83318
Consulting
Idaho Benefit Consulting
643 Canyon Dr. Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-350-6221
Copier Burley Reminder
1220 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2233
Copiers Valley Office Systems
2487 Kimberly Rd. Suite A Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-736-6777
Dental
All Smiles Dental
515 E 5th St. N. Burley, ID 83318
208-679-3000
Dr. Kevin Stock, DDS
2200 Parke Ave. Suite #2 Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6684
Dr. Nathan A Catmull, DDS
502 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4747
Dr. Val Garn*
2200 Parke Ave. Suite #1 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8980
Drs. Garrard & Wayment, DDS
301 Scott Ave. Suite 3, Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-6406
Family Health Services
402 6th Street Rupert, ID
208-734-3312
Kidds Dental
1010 East Main Street, Burley, ID 83318
208-677-4531
River Valley Orthodontics
1365 E. Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3265
Smiles 4 kids
1408 Pomerelle Ave Suite D Burley, ID 83318
208-678-7415
Willamette Dental
452 Cheney Dr. W. Twin Falls, ID 83301
855-433-6825
Electrical
Columbia Electric Supply
1027 Normal Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-9040
East End Electric
528 E St Rupert, ID 83350
Ramsey Heating & Electric, Inc.
2600 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0459
United Electric Co-Op, Inc.
www.uec.coop
1330 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-2222
Employment
Services American Staffing
1711 Overland Ave. Suite B Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9445
BBSI
754 N. College Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-735-5002
Idaho Department of Labor, Donna Fletcher
127 W. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5518
Personnel Plus
735 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4040
Snake River Farmers' Association
406 W. 400 S. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-436-9737
Entertainment
Barclay Truck Rebuilders
500 W 100 S 2084385598 Paul, ID 83347
Century Cinema 5
464 E. 5th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3131
Larsen Media, LLC
203 8th Avenue Twin Falls, ID
208-420-8973
Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation
111 W. 15th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6801
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043
554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-572-0509
Equipment Dealer
Barclay Truck Rebuilders
500 W 100 S. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5598
Stotz Equipment Burley Idaho
119 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5585
Equipment Rentals
K & R Rental & Sales
256 A-S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3122
Stotz Equipment Burley Idaho
119 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5585
Event Center
Albion Campus Retreat
437 W. North St. Meridian, ID 83680
208-312-8484
The Historic Wilson Theatre
610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-2787
Sonias Event Center
113 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6000
Sunrise P River Ranch
400 S 153 E Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0534
Exercise
Impact Athletic
1150 E 16th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5011
Pomerelle Mountain Resort*
961 E. Howell Canyon Road Albion, ID 83311
208-673-5599
Fabric
The Gathering Place
524 6th Street
208-436-0455
Rupert, ID 83350
Farm and Ranch
Cal Ranch
226 N. Overland
208-678-7610 Burley, ID 83318
Double L (Apache River LLC)
307 S. Warm Springs Way Heyburn, ID 83336
208-438-5592
First American Title Company*
417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-4772
Grant 4 D Farms
707 E. 600 N. Rupert, ID 83350
208-531-5149
Hansen Farms
680 N 300 E 2 Rupert, ID 83350
208-532-433
High Desert Milk
1033 Idaho Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6455
Jentzsch Kearl Farms
20511 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-532-4119
John A. Stevenson Farms
1099 N. 400 W. Rupert, ID 83350
208-532-4524
K & R Rental & Sales
256 A-S. 600 W.
208-678-3122
Heyburn, ID 83336
Kelley Bean Co.
106 Read Ave. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3611
Northwest Farm Credit Services
1408 Pomerelle Ave. Ste B Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6650
Performix Nutrition
235 W 71 Lane S Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1724
Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co.
568 W. 1650 S. Oakley, ID 83346
208-862-3482
Rain for Rent
600 W. 134 S. Paul, ID 83347
208438-5065
Redox Chemical LLC
130 S. 100 W Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2610
Snake River Farmers' Association
406 W. 400 S. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-436-9737
Stotz Equipment Burley Idaho (John Deere)
119 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5585
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
480 S. 260 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-95658
Fertilizer/chemical
Ag Nutrient, LLC
130 S. 100 W Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2610
Four Seasons Lawn & Home
3012 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-6783660
Greenlon, Inc.
290 S. 550 E. Burley, ID 83318
208-654-2122
Redox Chemical LLC
130 S. 100 W Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2610
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
480 S. 260 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9565
Finance
Ace Financial of Burley, Inc.
485 E. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318
208-677-2221
Continental Loans
1550 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1761
D L Evans Bank Burley
375 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8615
D L Evans Bank Paul
108 Ellis St. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8400
D. L. Evans Bank North Burley
397 N. Overland Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9076
D. L. Evans Bank - Rupert
318 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-2265
D. L. Evans Bank - South Overland
2281 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6000
First Federal - Burley
2059 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8302
First Federal - East Main
1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-9900
First Federal - Rupert
701 7th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0505
Idaho Housing & Finance
565 W. Myrtle Boise, ID 83707
208-331-4743
Idaho State University Federal Credit Union
1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7100
Northwest Farm Credit Services
1408 Pomerelle Ave. Ste B Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6650
Sonia's Bail Bonds
208-736-1048
Zions Bank
102 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318 (208)572-3291
Florist
Sawtooth Floral Company LLC.
397 West 100 South Burley, ID 83318
208-260-0296
Food Production
Amalgamated Sugar Company, LLC
50 S 500 W Paul, ID 83347
208-438-7100
Americold Logistics
280 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318
208-677-3000
Dot Foods*
1541 W. 27th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6063
Idahoan Foods, LLC., Cassie Fowler
823 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4104
Mart Produce
70 North 100 E. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0611
McCain Foods USA, Inc.*
218 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9431
Fuel And Oil
Hill Oil Co. & Car Wash
723 S. Oneida St Hwy 24 Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3148
Hub Plaza, Hot Stuff Pizza & Subs
334 S. Hwy 27, Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-2122
Fuel/oil Dickson Oil
602 S. 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-6609
Intermountain Gas Company
451 Alan Drive Jerome, ID 83338-5505
208-737-6300
Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley
2600 Washington Ave., Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9684
Funeral
Memorial Monuments & Vaults
2001 E. 16th Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2540
Furniture
Lee's Furniture
459 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2341
Redder's Showkase
2611 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2000
Skaggs Furniture
149 E. 23rd Drive Burley, ID 83318
208-878-5100
Wilson Bates
2560 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1133
Gas Station
Bobcat Corner
1337 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1231
Dickson Oil
602 S. 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-6609
Hub Plaza, Hot Stuff Pizza & Subs
334 S. Hwy 27 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-2122
Travel Stop 216 & Village of Trees RV Resort*
274 N. Hwy 25, Exit 216 Declo, ID 83323
208-654-2133
Glass
Novus Auto Glass/Durutec Auto Accessories
2359 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3309
Nu-Vu Glass
1601 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2229
Government
Idaho Army National Guard
1059 Airport Way Burley, ID 83318
208-272-7083
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson
802 Bannock St.Boise, ID 83702
208-334-1953
Minidoka County
715 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7111
Representative Frederick L. Wood III
147 E 100 S Burley, ID 83318
208-312-1056
U.S. Senator James E. Risch
560 Filer Avenue, Suite A Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-734-6780
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo
410 Memorial Dr. Idaho Falls, ID 83402
208-522-9779
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043
554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-572-0509
Green House
Nature Nursery & Market
120 East Hwy 81 Burley, ID 83318
208-261-3377
Grocery Store
Smith's Food & Drug
937 E Main Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2253
Stokes Market Inc.*
1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0425
Tracy General Store
3001 Elba Almo Rd Almo, ID 83312
208-824-5570
Hardware
Stars Ferry Building Supplies, Inc.
20 S. 300 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5562
Health Care
Cassia Family Medicine
1501 Hiland Ave, Suite A Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6091
Cassia Family Practice and WorkMED
501 Hiland Ave Suite F Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6070
Cassia General Surgery Clinic
1501 Hiland AveSuite H Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6266
Cassia Internal Medicine Clinic
1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6212
Cassia Orthopedic Clinic
1501 Hiland AveSuite C Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6080
Cassia Rehabilitation Services
1501 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6530
Dr. Alan Nelson
1404 Pomerelle Ave., Suite A2 Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8817
Dr. John A. Simpson, DDS
502 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4747
Family Practice with Obstetrics
1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2283
Family Vision & Eye Care
714 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3455
Hearing Counselors & Audiology
1534 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5200
Highland Estates
2050 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4411
Horizon Home Health and Hospice East
2311 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-733-2840
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital*
1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4444
Life Flight Network
1050 Airport Way Burley, ID 83318
208-869-0708
Minidoka Memorial Hospital*
1224 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350
Mt. Harrison Audiology & Hearing Aid LLC
1218 9th St. Unit #2 Rupert, ID 83350
208-312-0957
Pomerelle Place
1301 Bennett Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-677-8212
Riverview Urgent Care & Medical Center
382 N. Overland Ave.
P.O. Box 820 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6996
South Central Public Health District
485 22nd St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-8221
Spring Creek Women's Healthcare
1408 Pomerelle Suite H Burley, ID 83318
208-677-6170
Sterling Family Medicine
1404 Pomerelle Ave. Suite A1 Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8783
Welch Allyn & Hatch Eye Physicians
1320 Bennett Ave. Suite A Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2173
Home Construction
First American Title Company*
417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-4772
First Federal - East Main
1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-9900
Ramsey Heating & Electric, Inc.
2600 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0459
Culligan Water Conditioning
www.culliganwater.com 550 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-7100
Nu-Vu Glass
1601 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2229
Square One Restoration
307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6880
Home Health
Care Horizon Home Health and Hospice East
311 Parke Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-733-2840
Mini-Cassia Hearts 4 Seniors
135 East 23rd Drive Burley, ID 83318
208-312-5715
Home Improvement
Tailored Living of Southern Idaho
20910 16th street Dr Heyburn, ID 83336
206-260-5522
Hospital
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital*
1501 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4444
Minidoka Memorial Hospital*
1224 8th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0481
Hotel
Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*
800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3501
Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriot*
www.burleyfairfield.com 230 W. 7th St. N. Burley, ID 83318
208-677-5000
Greystone Crossing Boarding House
1221 21st Heyburn, ID 83336
208-650-4979
Housing
Greystone Crossing Boarding House
1221 21st Heyburn, ID 83336
208-650-4979
Mountain Heights Apartments
2465 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 833318
Human Resources
BBSI
754 N. College Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-735-5002
Community Council of Idaho
437 East 13th Street Burley, ID 83318
208-878-1171
Personnel Plus
735 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4040
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043
554 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-572-0509
Human Services
Idaho Department of Labor
127 W. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5518
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043
554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-572-0509
HVAC
Culligan Water Conditioning
550 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-7100
Element Heating and Cooling
504 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-647-0652
Insurance
Adam Haynes, Agent - State Farm Insurance
1849 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8700
Balanced Rock Insurance, Inc.
643 Canyon Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-736-8111
Cameron & Seamons, Inc.
906 S. Oneida Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4424
Haskin Insurance Services, Inc.
629 Fremont Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4141
Hruza Insurance Agency*
723 S. 3rd St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4420
Jon Searle Farmer's Insurance
1711 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4022
Starley-Leavitt Insurance Agency, Inc.
1701 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9063
Investments
Hruza Insurance Agency*
723 S. 3rd St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4420
Landscaping
Evergreen Nursery & Landscaping, Inc.*
1287 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4104
Fence Solutions, Inc.
2833 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-312-9275
Four Seasons Lawn & Home
3012 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3660
Greenlon, Inc.
290 S. 550 E. Burley, ID 83318
208-654-2122
Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation
2862 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-733-2717
Nature Nursery & Market
120 East Hwy 81 Burley, ID 83318
208-261-3377
Sweepco Inc.
165 W. 200 S. Burley, ID 83318
208-670-4298
Lending
Continental Loans
1550 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1761
First American Title Company*
417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-4772
First Federal - East Main
1095 E. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-9900
Idaho State University Federal Credit Union
1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7100
Machine Parts
Badger Bearing
230 W. 20 S.Burley, ID 83318
208-878-0010
Barclay Mechanical / Crane Service
490 W. 100 S. Hwy. 25 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8108
Greer Truck & Trailer Parts
128 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-7278
Haun's Hardware
P.O. Box 86 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5544
NAPA Auto Parts
501 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8311
Napa Auto Parts Rupert
www.napaautoparts.bix
413 F Street Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3747
Rain for Rent
600 W. 134 S. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5065
Manufacturing
Amalgamated Sugar Company, LLC
50 S 500 W Paul, ID 83347
208-438-7100
Double L (Apache River LLC)
307 S. Warm Springs Way Heyburn, ID 83336
208-438-5592
Fabri-Kal*
2457 Washington Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-677-1402
Idahoan Foods, LLC.
823 S. Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4104
Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley
2600 Washington Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9684
Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)
1544 W. 27th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3531
Packaging Specialties of Idaho, Inc.
2758 Washington Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-4801
Standridge Color Corporation
1250 E Railroad Ave Burley, ID 83318
770-464-3362
Streamline Precision
120 S. 100 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9204
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
480 S. 260 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9565
Watco
759 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2482
Marketing
Larsen Media, LLC
203 8th Avenue Twin Falls, ID
208-420-8973
Times-News & The Voice*
1510 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2201
Meat
AKM Burley Beef
136 E Rail Road Burley, ID
208-647-1199
Medical
Family Health Services
402 6th Street Rupert, ID
208-734-3312
Life Flight Network
1050 Airport Way Burley, ID 83318
208-869-0708
Riverview Urgent Care & Medical Center
382 N. Overland Ave.
P.O. Box 820 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6996
Mortgages
Idaho State University Federal Credit Union
1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7100
Motel
Budget Motel
900 N Overland Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2200
Henry's Heritage & Hospitality / Drift Inn
545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1300
Super 8 Motel
336 S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-7000
Tops Motel
310 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-436-4724
Municipality
City of Burley
1401 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2224
City of Declo*
8 N. Clark Declo, ID 83323
208-654-2124
City of Heyburn*
941 18th St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-8158
City of Paul
152 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347
(208)438-4101
City of Rupert*
624 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9600
Newspaper
Times-News & The Voice*
1510 Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2201
Weekly Mailer
221 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6643
Non-profit
Community Council of Idaho
437 East 13th Street Burley, ID 83318
208-878-1171
Idaho State University Federal Credit Union
1041 E Main St Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7100
United Way of South Central Idaho
102 Main Ave S. Suite 5 Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-733-4922
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3043
554 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-572-0509
Nursery
Evergreen Nursery & Landscaping, Inc.*
1287 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4104
Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation
2862 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-733-2717
Nature Nursery & Market
120 East Hwy 81 Burley, ID 83318
208-261-3377
Nursing Home
Highland Estates
2050 Hiland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4411
Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center
2303 Parke Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-677-3073
Pomerelle Place
1301 Bennett Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-677-8212
Nutrition
T&T Nutrition
2209 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
Optical
Family Vision & Eye Care
714 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3455
Organization
Tailored Living of Southern Idaho
20910 16th street Dr Heyburn, ID 83336
206-260-5522
Paint
Pro Paint
1116 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-0856
Stars Ferry Building Supplies, Inc.
20 S. 300 W. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5562
Party Center
Albion Campus Retreat
437 W. North St. Meridian, ID 83680
208-312-8484
Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*
800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3501
The Historic Wilson Theatre
610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-2787
Larsen Media, LLC
203 8th Avenue Twin Falls, ID
208-420-8973
Sonias Event Center
113 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6000
Photography
Lynn Crane Portrait
2046 E 600 S Declo, ID 83323
208-420-0502
Pose & Post Pics
665 Crocus Circle Paul, ID 83347
208-312-1238
Physical Fitness
Impact Athletic
1150 E 16th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5011
Physical Therapy
Horizon Home Health and Hospice East
2311 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-733-2840
Primary Therapy Source
224 E Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-647-0184
Southern Idaho Therapy Services
1224 8th St. Suite A Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9016
Wright Physical Therapy
1945 Hiland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-674-0224
Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center
2303 Parke Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-677-3073
Physician Office
Cassia Family Practice
208-677-6091
1501 Hiland Ave Ste A Burley, Idaho 83318
Cassia Orthopedic Clinic
208-677-6070
1501 Hiland Ave Ste C Burley, Idaho 83318
Internal Medicine Clinic
208-677-6212
1501 Hiland Ave Ste F Burley, Idaho 83318
Cassia Surgical Clinic
208-677-6266
1501 Hiland Ave Ste H Burley, Idaho 83318
Cassia Family Practice and WorkMed
208-677-6070
1501 Hiland Ave Ste K Burley, Idaho 83318
Family Medicine & OB
208-678-2283
1501 Hiland Ave Ste N Burley, Idaho 83318
Spring Creek Women's Health OB/GYN Clinic
208-677-6170
1408 Pomerelle St Ste H Burley, Idaho 83318
Plumbing
Culligan Water Conditioning
550 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-7100
Pool
Impact Athletic
1150 E 16th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5011
Power Company
Idaho Power Company
243 Blue Lakes Blvd South Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-736-3210
Printing
Burley Reminder
1220 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2233
Property Management
Turn Key Realty
1333 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-431-5525
Realtors
Advantage 1 Realty*
633 E. Main Burley, ID 83318
208-677-4663
First American Title Company*
417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-4772
Keystone Realty*
www.keystonerealty.ws
1200 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
(208)721-1733
Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors
www.minicassiarealtors
132 W. 13th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-9170
Mountain West Realty
658 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-878-3500
Rocky Mountain Real Estate Brokerage
530 Oneida St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9429
Turn Key Realty
1333 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-431-5525
Westerra Real Estate Group
634 5th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7653
Recreation
Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley- Rupert
Castle Rocks State Park
748 E. 2800 S Almo, ID 83312
208-824-5901
Durfee Hot Springs
2798 Elba-Almo Road Almo, ID 83312
208-824-5701
Idaho Water Sports*
2165 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5869
Lake Walcott State Park
959 E. Minidoka Dam Road Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1258
Let's Ride
270 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3858
Minidoka County
715 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7111
Minidoka County Fair Board
85 E. Baseline Road Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9748
Pomerelle Mountain Resort*
961 E. Howell Canyon Road Albion, ID 83311
208-673-5599
Snake River Bowl
725 Minidoka Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-679-2695
Southern Idaho Tourism*
2015 Neilsen Point Place Suite 200 Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-732-5569
Young Power Sports
259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5111
Recycling
United Metals Recycling LLC-Heyburn
1840 HWY 30 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-3696
Rental
3 Cheers Rentals
20 North 200 East Rupert, ID 83350
208-431-4584
Repair
Four Seasons Lawn & Home
3012 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-6783660
Gaylon's Auto Body
709 2nd St. S. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9716
Grease Monkey
517 2nd St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-406-6475
Haun's Hardware
P.O. Box 86 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5544
Idaho Water Sports*
2165 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5869
Kenworth Sales Co.
322 S 600 W Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3039
Kim Hansen Chevrolet
1221 W. Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2221
Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation
2862 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-733-2717
Let's Ride
270 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3858
Magic Valley Tire Paul*
P.O. Box 600 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8444
NAPA Auto Parts
501 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8311
Napa Auto Parts Rupert
www.napaautoparts.bix
413 F Street Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3747
Novus Auto Glass/Durutec Auto Accessories
2359 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3309
Nu-Vu Glass
1601 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2229
Rain for Rent
600 W. 134 S. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5065
Ramsey Heating & Electric, Inc.
2600 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0459
Square One Restoration
307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6880
Young Automotive Group
259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-647-0503
Young Power Sports
259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5111
Restaurant
AC Drive-In
601 E Main Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0141
Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center*
800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3501
Bobcat Corner
1337 W. Main St.
208-678-1231 Burley, ID 83318
Burgers Ect. Rupert
124 S. Oneida Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0600
Burgers Etc. Burley
700 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4189
Burger King (HB LLC)
114 W. 5th St. N Burley, ID 83318
208-678-7779
Connor's Cafe
339 S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-9367
Denny's*
611 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8786
Doc's Pizza, Inc.
514 6th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3300
E Street Deli
542 E Street Rupert, ID 83350
Farmer's Corner
202 S Hwy 27 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5130
Henry's Heritage & Hospitality / Drift Inn
545 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1300
Kassiani LLC
1229 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-312-8292
McDonald's of Burley
394 North Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2230
Morey's Steakhouse
219 E 3rd Street Burley, ID 83318
208-679-1166
Papa Murphy's Take & Bake*
1011 E Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1111
Perkins Family Restaurant
800 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1304
Puder's Pizza
725 Minidoka Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-679-2695
Searles
120 N Center Oakley, ID 83346
Spud Cellar
800 N Overland Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3500
Travel Stop 216 & Village of Trees RV Resort*
274 N. Hwy 25, Exit 216
208-654-2133 Declo, ID 83323
Upper Crust Bistro and Grill
1360 7th Street Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-0972
Wayside Café
325 S. Hwy 24 Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4800
Wicks Steakplace
18 E. Main Street Declo, ID 83323
208-431-0688
Restoration
CTR Cleanup & Total Restoration
211 Addison Avenue West Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-734-2969
Elite Restoration
495 E 5th St Burley, ID 83318
Square One Restoration
307 East Main Street Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6880
Retail
Cal Ranch
226 N. Overland Burley, ID 83318
208-678-7610
Costco Wholesale
731 Pole Line Road Twin Falls, ID 833301
208-736-0410
The Gathering Place
524 6th Street Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0455
Greener Valley Computer Store
2853 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0964
Haun's Hardware
P.O. Box 86 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5544
Idaho Water Sports*
2165 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5869
K & R Rental & Sales
256 A-S. 600 W. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3122
Lee's Furniture
459 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2341
Let's Ride
270 S Hwy 24 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3858
Lulu Bella Clothing
1400 Pomerelle Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-604-7325
Redder's Showkase
2611 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2000
Skaggs Furniture
149 E. 23rd Drive Burley, ID 83318
208-878-5100
Smith's Food & Drug
937 E Main Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2253
Stokes Market Inc.*
1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0425
Wilson Bates
2560 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1133
Schools
Cassia County School District 151
3650 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6600
College of Southern Idaho, Mini-Cassia*
1600 Parke Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1400
Minidoka County School District #331
310 10th Street Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-4727
St. Nicholas Catholic School*
806 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-6320
Seed
Kelley Bean Co.
106 Read Ave. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-3611
Shopping
The Gathering Place
524 6th Street Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0455
Lulu Bella Clothing, Cindy Beck
1400 Pomerelle Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-604-7325
Smith's Food & Drug
937 E Main Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2253
Stokes Market Inc.*
1310 Pomerelle Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-0425
Wilson Bates
2560 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
(208)678-1133
Staffing
American Staffing
1711 Overland Ave. Suite B Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9445
Idaho Department of Labor
www.labor.idaho.gov 127 W. 5th N. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5518
Personnel Plus
735 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-4040
Storage/warehouse
NewCold
22 N Starrhs Ferry Place Burley, ID 83318
208-830-4029
Tax Preparation
Anthon Darrington, PLLC
P.O. Box 146 Rupert, ID 83350
208-260-5280
Condie, Stoker & Associates, CPA's, Curtis Stoker
506 6th St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9911
Garald Price & Associates, P.A.
2058 Overland Ave.
208-878-9000
Burley, ID 83318
Phillips Oakes Goodwin Crane & Co, PLLC
1710 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7000
Poulsen VanLeuven & Catmull CPAs
1360 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1300
Westfall & Westfall, CPA's
1329 Albion Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-0466
Continental Loans
1550 Overland Avenue Burley, ID 83318
208-678-1761
Solv Group
1650 Overland Ave. #11 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3355
Telephone
ATC Communications
225 W. North St. Albion, ID 83311
208-673-5335
Bailey's Phones & Repair
495 E 5th St. N Burley, ID 83318
208-650-4140
Harris Electronics and Communication (HEC)
439 W. Main St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-8789
Project Mutual Telephone
507 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7151
Project Mutual Telephone-Burley
1458 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7151
Theater
Century Cinema 5
464 E. 5th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-3131
The Historic Wilson Theatre
610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-2787
Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation
111 W. 15th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6801
Title Company
First American Title Company*
417 N. Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-4772
Title One - Burley*
211 W. 13th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-3524
Title One - Rupert*
710 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-0606
Travel
Castle Rocks State Park
748 E. 2800 S Almo, ID 83312
208-824-5901
City of Burley
1401 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-2224
City of Declo
8 N. Clark Declo, ID 83323
208-654-2124
City of Heyburn
941 18th St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-8158
City of Paul
152 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-4101
City of Rupert
624 F St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9600
Durfee Hot Springs
2798 Elba-Almo Road Almo, ID 83312
208-824-5701
Lake Walcott State Park
959 E. Minidoka Dam Road Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-1258
Minidoka County
715 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7111
Minidoka County Fair Board
85 E. Baseline Road Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-9748
Pomerelle Mountain Resort*
961 E. Howell Canyon Road Albion, ID 83311
208-673-5599
Southern Idaho Tourism*
2015 Neilsen Point Place Suite 200 Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-732-5569
Young Power Sports
259 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-5111
Trucking
Americold Logistics
280 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318
208-677-3000
Barclay Mechanical / Crane Service
490 W. 100 S. Hwy 25 Paul, ID 83347
208-438-8108
Budget Truck Sales
300 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-8874
Dot Foods*
1541 W. 27th St. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-6063
Greer Truck & Trailer Parts
128 S. 600 W. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-7278
Handy Truck Lines, Inc.
100 S. 400 W. Paul, ID 83347
208-438-5071
High Desert Milk
1033 Idaho Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-6455
Hub Plaza, Hot Stuff Pizza & Subs
334 S. Hwy 27 Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-2122
Kenworth Sales Co.
322 S 600 W Heyburn, ID 83336
208-678-3039
McCain Foods USA, Inc.*
218 W. Hwy 30 Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9431
Pacific Ethanol Magic Valley
2600 Washington Ave Burley, ID 83318
208-678-9684
Watco
759 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-678-2482
Utilities
Intermountain Gas Company
451 Alan Drive Jerome, ID 83338
208-737-6300
Project Mutual Telephone
www.pmt.org 507 G St. Rupert, ID 83350
208-436-7151
Project Mutual Telephone-Burley
1458 Overland Ave. Burley, ID 83318
208-878-7151
United Electric Co-Op, Inc.
www.uec.coop
1330 21st St. Heyburn, ID 83336
208-679-2222
