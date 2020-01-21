The 19th annual James Moulson Memorial Dinner and Wine Tasting will raise money for law enforcement scholarships and equipment used by law enforcement officers in the Magic Valley.

The event will be Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Rock Creek. Dinner will be served from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be a ‘no host’ bar and appetizers beginning at noon. There will be a silent auction and door prizes. This year the entertainment is provided by Front Porch Flavor.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at the College of Southern Idaho, Dick’s Pharmacy and Rock Creek.

