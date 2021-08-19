Dietrich Blue Devils

Dietrich quarterback Brady Power looks to get rid of the ball as he is hit by Mullan / St. Regis defensive back Caleb Ball on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, during the 1A DII state semi-final game at Dietrich High School in Dietrich, Idaho. Dietrich defeated Mullan / St. Regis 64-0 to advance to the championship game against Carey High School.
Dietrich plays Carey on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DII state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. After ending the first half down 22-6, Dietrich rallied and defeated Carey 34-28 to claim the state title.
Dietrich plays Carey on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DII state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. After ending the first half down 22-6, Dietrich rallied and defeated Carey 34-28 to claim the state title.
Dietrich plays Carey on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DII state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. After ending the first half down 22-6, Dietrich rallied and defeated Carey 34-28 to claim the state title.
Head coach: Rick Astle, 5th season
Number of expected players on the team
Number of returning players from last season
How is the team different from last year?
Need to find the next leaders of the team
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Last year was quite amazing — undefeated state champs. Now just re-grow up.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
To be determined; great talent, self confidence, believe in one another.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Jett Shaw, Cody Power, Payten Sneddon. Hayden Astle
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Overcoming the loss of a great group of seniors.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year's team?