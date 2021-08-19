Dietrich Blue Devils

Head coach: Rick Astle, 5th season

Number of expected players on the team

20-22

Number of returning players from last season

14 players

How is the team different from last year?

Need to find the next leaders of the team

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Last year was quite amazing — undefeated state champs. Now just re-grow up.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

To be determined; great talent, self confidence, believe in one another.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Jett Shaw, Cody Power, Payten Sneddon. Hayden Astle

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Overcoming the loss of a great group of seniors.