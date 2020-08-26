Dietrich Blue Devils

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Rick Astle, 4th year

Record: 7-3

Playoffs: lost 42-28 to Lighthouse Christian in quarterfinals

The Blue Devils have a total of 17 kids out for football this season, and six of them are seniors. Head coach Rick Astle has a lot of experience on the line on both sides of the ball, and senior Brady Power will anchor the defense as if he was a coach on the field.

“He’ll play wherever I need him on defense,” Astle said. “He is such an athlete.

“I have a total of 17 guys, so we will be playing some iron man football with some never leaving the field.”

In the trenches, seniors Senneth Hendrix, Lester Nance, Manny Cabrera, and Felipe Vargas will all play along the defensive and offensive lines.

Senior Wes Shaw is back at linebacker and running back for Dietrich.

Dietrich begins its year by hosting Garden Valley Friday, Aug. 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0