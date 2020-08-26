 Skip to main content
Dietrich Blue Devils
Dietrich Blue Devils

Lighthouse Christian faces Dietrich in quarterfinals

Dietrich quarterback Brady Power breaks away from a pack of Lighthouse Christian defenders as he runs the ball into the end zone Nov. 8 during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

Head coach: Rick Astle, 4th year

Record: 7-3

Playoffs: lost 42-28 to Lighthouse Christian in quarterfinals

The Blue Devils have a total of 17 kids out for football this season, and six of them are seniors. Head coach Rick Astle has a lot of experience on the line on both sides of the ball, and senior Brady Power will anchor the defense as if he was a coach on the field.

“He’ll play wherever I need him on defense,” Astle said. “He is such an athlete.

“I have a total of 17 guys, so we will be playing some iron man football with some never leaving the field.”

In the trenches, seniors Senneth Hendrix, Lester Nance, Manny Cabrera, and Felipe Vargas will all play along the defensive and offensive lines.

Senior Wes Shaw is back at linebacker and running back for Dietrich.

Dietrich begins its year by hosting Garden Valley Friday, Aug. 28.

