Dietrich Blue Devils

Dietrich defensive back Brady Power interrupts a pass by Lighthouse Christian wide receiver Casper Block on Friday during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich running back Raygn Robertson jumps over a tackle by Lighthouse Christian defensive back Collin Holloway on Friday, Nov. 8 during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich defensive back Jett Shaw pulls down Lighthouse Christian wide receiver Clay Silva on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
Playoffs: lost 42-28 to Lighthouse Christian in quarterfinals
The Blue Devils have a total of 17 kids out for football this season, and six of them are seniors. Head coach Rick Astle has a lot of experience on the line on both sides of the ball, and senior Brady Power will anchor the defense as if he was a coach on the field.
“He’ll play wherever I need him on defense,” Astle said. “He is such an athlete.
“I have a total of 17 guys, so we will be playing some iron man football with some never leaving the field.”
In the trenches, seniors Senneth Hendrix, Lester Nance, Manny Cabrera, and Felipe Vargas will all play along the defensive and offensive lines.
Senior Wes Shaw is back at linebacker and running back for Dietrich.
Dietrich begins its year by hosting Garden Valley Friday, Aug. 28.
Smoke from fires across the West is creating unhealthy air in Idaho while a fire near the Utah border continues to grow.
1 of 5
Dietrich quarterback Brady Power breaks away from a pack of Lighthouse Christian defenders as he runs the ball into the end zone Nov. 8 during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
Dietrich running back Raygn Robertson jumps over a tackle by Lighthouse Christian defensive back Collin Holloway on Friday, Nov. 8 during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
Dietrich defensive back Jett Shaw pulls down Lighthouse Christian wide receiver Clay Silva on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, during the 1A D2 State Quarterfinal game at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.