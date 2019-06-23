GUNNISON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two women have died in separate accidents on Colorado’s Gunnison River.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office says a 31-year-old woman was paddle-boarding just west of Gunnison when she fell into swift currents and got stuck in a tree in the river on Friday.
The Colorado Sun reports she was taken to a Grand Junction hospital but died.
Her name wasn’t released.
KKCO-TV reports that a 65-year-old woman died Friday in a rafting accident where the Gunnison enters the eastern end of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
Officials have urged people using Colorado’s rivers to exercise caution as melting snow continues to produce turbulent runoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.