John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Diane Alvey has been promoted to the position of operations officer at the Paul branch.

Diane has over thirty years of banking experience and has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for 17 years, during which she has held different positions including financial services representative, business development officer and compliance officer.

Diane has been involved with her community by volunteering for Relay for Life, the Kiwanis Club of Burley’s Race for Youth, Rupert 4th of July parade, and is an active member in her church. She enjoys traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports and making memories with family in her free time.

She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Paul branch at 108 East Ellis St. She can be reached at 208-438-8400.

