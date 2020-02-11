John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Diane Alvey has been promoted to the position of operations officer at the Paul branch.
Diane has over thirty years of banking experience and has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for 17 years, during which she has held different positions including financial services representative, business development officer and compliance officer.
Diane has been involved with her community by volunteering for Relay for Life, the Kiwanis Club of Burley’s Race for Youth, Rupert 4th of July parade, and is an active member in her church. She enjoys traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports and making memories with family in her free time.
She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Paul branch at 108 East Ellis St. She can be reached at 208-438-8400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.