SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 110-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for San Antonio, which won its second straight after dropping four of five.
Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as Utah had its two-game winning streak halted.
The Spurs held the Jazz to 18 points in the first and second quarter and set a season low for points allowed by an opponent in the first half.
Mitchell missed all six of his shot attempts in going scoreless in the first half. . Every Utah player was healthy and available with the exception of the three players in the G League.
BUCKS 104, RAPTORS 99
TORONTO — Malcolm Brogdon hit tying and go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 67 seconds and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.
Brogdon scored 18 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.
Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors.
PELICANS 116, PISTONS 108
DETROIT — Jrue Holiday scored 37 points and Julius Randle added 28 as New Orleans dealt Detroit its fourth straight loss.
Pelicans star Anthony Davis left with a right hip injury after a first-quarter collision with Blake Griffin. Davis returned early in the third quarter, but finished with only six points — three before the injury. He also had five blocks and nine rebounds.
Griffin scored 35 points for Detroit, Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Langston Galloway added a season-best 24 off the bench.
HORNETS 119, KNICKS 107
NEW YORK — Kemba Walker scored 25 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 to lead Charlotte past New York.
Tony Parker scored 16 points, Marvin Williams had 13 and Cody Zeller finished with 12 as Charlotte led by as many as 28 points in a game it never trailed.
