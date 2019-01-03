Derek Bedke hopes the region doesn’t forget its agricultural roots as it continues to grow.
The new site manager for NewCold, a Netherlands-based company opening a $90 million fully-automated cold storage facility to accommodate McCain Foods’s $200 million expansion in Burley this spring.
“I think we’ll continue to see moderate growth in population by 2029 and with that I hope we’ll stay agriculturally based, which gives us that grounding that a lot of communities have forgotten,” Bedke said. “Most of us are one generation away from farmers and ranchers and that instills in us ethics and a sense of family. I want us to continue to have those values 10 years from now.”
In Mini-Cassia, Bedke said, he would like to see more restaurants established as the community continues to grow.
“We will also see changes in our school system and our infrastructure will have to back the growth,” he said. “Ultimately, I want to see our kids graduate, find good jobs and be able to stay in the community.”
— Laurie Welch
