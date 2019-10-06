CARSON, Calif. — Phillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards and Denver’s defense forced three turnovers as the Broncos got their first win under Vic Fangio, 20-13.
Joe Flacco completed 14 of 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown as Denver (1-4) raced to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for the 500th victory in franchise history. Los Angeles (2-3) struggled most of the day and had two turnovers inside the Denver 5. The Chargers got within 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but Denver’s Brandon McManus put it out of reach with a 46-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining.
Chase McLaughlin’s 32-yard field goal brought LA back within a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining, but Denver (1-4) recovered the onside kick to put it away.
Philip Rivers was 32 of 48 for 211 yards with two interceptions.
RAVENS 26, STEELERS 23
PITTSBURGH — After Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a head-high hit in the third quarter Sunday, Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens past the Steelers 26-23.
Baltimore (3-2) snapped a two-game skid when safety Marlon Humphrey stripped Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and recovered the fumble at the Pittsburgh 34. Tucker knocked through the winner four plays later. He also forced overtime with a field goal 14 seconds from the end of regulation.
RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21
LONDON — Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game with a leap from the 2-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped the Raiders rally after blowing a 17-point lead. The touchdown was part of a roller-coaster game that delighted the sellout crowd in London. The Raiders (3-2) broke out to a 17-0 halftime lead only to fall behind the Bears (3-2) in a mistake-filled third quarter.
Then Oakland fumbled at the goal line when going in for the go-ahead score, needed a replay review to overturn a fumble on a successful fake punt on the winning drive, then intercepted Chicago backup Chase Daniel with 1:14 to go to seal the victory.
SAINTS 31, BUCCANEERS 24
NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns to remain unbeaten in three starts for the Saints this season.
With Bridgewater getting increasingly accustomed to playing for the injured Drew Brees, he had his best game yet for New Orleans (4-1) against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the game ranked second to last in the NFL against the pass.
PATRIOTS 33, REDSKINS 7
LANDOVER, Md. — Tom Brady picked apart the lowly Redskins, helped the Patriots stay unbeaten and climbed past a former NFL star in the record book.
Brady threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns, and the Patriots got another strong performance from their defense.
PANTHERS 34, JAGUARS 27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey tied a career high with 237 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, Brian Burns returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and had a strip-sack in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey set a franchise record with an 84-yard TD run and scored on a 5-yard run when he somersaulted into the end zone. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen before leaving with five minutes remaining after cramping.
BILLS 14, TITANS 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Allen threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as Buffalo won a defensive showdown for its third straight win in this series.
The Bills (4-1) now have won three consecutive games away from Buffalo for the first time since 2004, though so many Buffalo fans traveled here it felt much more like a home game. It’s also the first time they’ve started a season perfect through three road games since 1993.
CARDINALS 26, BENGALS 23
CINCINNATI — Rookie Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and led the Cardinals on a drive to Zane Gonzalez’s 31-yard field goal on the final play as the Cardinals got their first win under coach Kliff Kingsbury.
TEXANS 53, FALCONS 32
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller.
A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston’s offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33 and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.
EAGLES 31, JETS 6
PHILADELPHIA — Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score and Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance. The Eagles (3-2) smothered third-string quarterback Luke Falk and overwhelmed New York’s offense on a day Carson Wentz was ordinary. Wentz threw for 189 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Howard ran for 62 yards and one TD.
VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and the Vikings made life miserable for Daniel Jones.
The win came just a week after the Vikings (3-2) did little in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears and Thielen insisted the team had to stop being one dimensional on offense, relying solely on the run.
And that’s exactly what Minnesota did. It hit the Giants (2-3) with a bit of everything — pass, run and the defense — in ending the two-game winning streak Jones engineered since replacing Eli Manning at quarterback.
The Vikings gained 490 yards on offense.
