Dennis, Ursula Byington called to serve as missionaries
Dennis, Ursula Byington called to serve as missionaries

Dennis and Ursula Byington

Dennis and Ursula Byington

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — Dennis and Ursula Byington have been called to serve as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Ohio Historic Sites.

They spoke on Sunday, September 19, at the Burley 4th Ward.

