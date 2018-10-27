U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who has spent the last 20 years representing Idaho's 2nd Congressional District, has a Democratic challenger: Aaron Swisher, an economist from Boise.
Simpson, a Republican, serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is the Chairman for the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development. He also serves on the Interior and Environment Subcommittee and the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.
Swisher, who has worked in economics and finance, is the author of "Resuscitating America: An Independent Voter’s Guide to Restoring the American Dream."
