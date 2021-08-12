DeMary Memorial Library selected for initiative aimed to better serve community

RUPERT — DeMary Memorial Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries nationwide to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library improve the educational resources they are providing by expanding their current collection and creating all new themed kits for families to check out and learn together.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Shambry Emero said. “This grant will allow our library to better get to know the needs of our residents and help us build up a strong foundation for learning and enrichment for our families.”

As part of the grant, library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about educational resources community members would like to see at the library, and use the grant funds to create themed kits for check out. The library also plans to expand their collection of both physical and digital books, based on the topics and areas of interest identified during the conversation.