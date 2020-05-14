DeMary Library Booknotes
DeMary Library Booknotes

Fiction: "Starfish Pier" by Irene Hannon. Opposites may attract-but can two very different people find lasting love?

Fiction: "Chasing the White Lion" by James R. Hannibal. In Talia’s world everyone has an angle and no one escapes unscathed.

Fiction: "Out of the Embers" by Amanda Cabot. A young woman with a tragic past has arrived in town…and touble is following close behind.

Fiction: "Before I Called You Mine" by Nicole Deese

Fiction: "The Tea Chest" by Heidi Chiavaroli

Mystery: "Dead End" by Nancy Mehl

Fiction: "Kings Falling" by Ronie Kendig

Fiction: "The Fifth Avenue Story Society" by Rachel Hauck

Fiction: "The Traitor’s Pawn" by Lisa Harris

LP-Fiction: "The Yankee Widow" by Linda Lael Miller

