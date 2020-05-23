Demand for locally-sourced food increases amid pandemic

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — For Floyds Knobs farmer Anita Kruer, requests to purchase chickens and farm fresh eggs have doubled, if not tripled, since this time last year.

"When they go to the grocery store, they're not able find some items like eggs, and the price has been a big issue for a lot of folks," she said. "This year, with everything going on, they are wanting fresh and local, and the community is supporting local farmers more than they have past years."

Demand and prices for eggs and meat have soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are trying to avoid busy stores. Many Southern Indiana residents are buying more locally-sourced food at farms, stores and farmers markets.

Kruer is the owner of Kruer Family Farms, and she is the market manager for the Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, which reopened last Saturday with social distancing and sanitation protocol. She sells eggs, chickens and produce, and the food items are available for pickup at her farm and the weekly farmers market. She raises about 60 chickens on her farm.