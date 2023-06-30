HANSEN — Delores Ann Eiselein, 74, of Hansen, Idaho passed away on June 20, 2023, after a brief illness at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.