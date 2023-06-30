HANSEN — Delores Ann Eiselein, 74, of Hansen, Idaho passed away on June 20, 2023, after a brief illness at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Delores Ann Eiselein
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
OUR VIEW: We’ve been conditioned to be skeptical about air service from Twin Falls, but this newest venture with Delta Airlines is significant…
Dietrich boys basketball coach Wayne Dill died Tuesday afternoon.
Death notices for Friday, June 23, 2023.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.